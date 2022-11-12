The pandemic has forced the ‘Hamilton’ actor to wait for his turn in the title role – The Oakland Press

Pierre Jean Gonzalez had to wait longer than expected to try his luck as Alexander Hamilton in the founding father musical.

The New York native has been part of the “Hamilton: An American Musical” touring cast since 2018 and was promoted to play the title role in late 2019 with a scheduled debut in late March 2020. At that time Of course, the show had, like all the others, closed due to the global pandemic, leaving Gonzalez, 34, on hold until it was safe to resume.

“My dream has always been to be an actor,” Gonzalez says over the phone at the ‘Hamilton’ run in Rochester, NY. me, it’s my personal Shakespeare. The hip-hop music in the show, I grew up with this music. It’s the music that comes from different artists who influenced me and marked me.

He is hardly alone.

Nine years after its debut and seven years after its Off-Broadway premiere, “Hamilton” remains an iconic musical theater phenomenon. Breaking molds with its cast of colorful, hip-hop-flavoured music, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reimagining of Hamilton’s life and the birth of the United States is provocative, groundbreaking and hugely successful. It has been performed the Great White Way in the White House and around the world, winning 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, eight Drama Desk Awards, seven Olivier Awards in the UK and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Co-produced by Oak Park-raised Jeffrey Seller, “Hamilton” also set a number of Broadway and touring sales records. He also launched a short-lived museum exhibit and an Education Program of Hamilton (EduHAM) initiative for high school students as well as a selection of parodies. A filmed version of the Broadway cast, meanwhile, set streaming records on Disney+ and received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

“I feel like the show is made for me, made for my culture, made for my generation in that sense,” Gonzalez says. “I feel such an honor and pride to be able to do the show. I never imagined this could be my life.

Raised by his mother in the Bronx, Gonzalez took up acting in his early high school days. Mentor Nicco Annan, who now stars as Uncle Clifford Sayles on the hit Starz series “P-Valley,” introduced Gonzalez to his first musical and a range of other plays, and it was an instant fit.

“I was like, ‘Omigod, that’s so cool…!'” he recalled. “I’ve always had a knack for wanting to be in front of people, to perform and make people smile. (Annan) presented me with more and more work, and when he told me I could audition for a conservatory… I didn’t even think of going to an arts college. I didn’t think that was a thing.

Gonzalez earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts and spent a year in London, performing in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at The Globe. He won NBC’s “Nosotro Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam” and appeared in TV productions of “NCIS: NOLA”, “Gotham”, “Dose”, “The Detour” and more.

Being a part of “Hamilton,” meanwhile, put Gonzalez in rarefied theatrical territory, especially as he ascended to the lead role.

“It’s an honor. It was like a brotherhood to me,” he says. “It’s a character that allows people to really engage and feel empowered. A lot of my picks came from people who played in Hamilton before me. We take from each other and we listen to each other, and we inspired each other.

While waiting for the revival of “Hamilton,” Gonzalez and her fiancé co-founded DominiRican Productions, a company dedicated to queer storytelling. They started during the pandemic with stage readings and other virtual performances and are now branching out into other projects including documentaries and short films.

“It’s just about posting stories that we want to see for ourselves,” Gonzalez says. “A lot of the queer and Latino stories that we see come from trauma. We still see the weight of the experience of our peoples. We want to make sure we show the light, the beauty, the kindness and this culture that we have, that we express. It’s not monolithic. We are more than one thing.

“We’re just trying to navigate and obviously make money, build a name for ourselves, and create work that represents and provides opportunities for members of our community.”

And for Gonzalez, it’s a direct complement to the character of Alexander Hamilton and the platform the role plays for his other ambitions.

“You know, he’s rambling, he’s hungry. From the top of the show, he’s trying to prove something, trying to show that he wants to make a difference,” Gonzalez says. “To be able to play (Hamilton) as an authentic, queer me is really beautiful. It’s transformative for me. It’s my own activism, in a way, to try to change the culture instead of trying to fit into a mold. This is something I never thought I could do.

“I’m very privileged and lucky to have this position, to have the opportunity to play this role. Now people are going to listen to me, and I’m going to use it to help my community.

“Hamilton: An American Musical” opens Tuesday, November 15 through December 4 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com. A lottery for $10 tickets will be held daily throughout the race via the “Hamilton” app. More details via hamiltonmusical.com.