The pandemic has forced the ‘Hamilton’ actor to wait for his turn in the title role – The Oakland Press

Pierre Jean Gonzalez had to wait longer than expected to try his luck as Alexander Hamilton in the founding father musical.

The New York native has been part of the “Hamilton: An American Musical” touring cast since 2018 and was promoted to play the title role in late 2019 with a scheduled debut in late March 2020. At that time Of course, the show had, like all the others, closed due to the global pandemic, leaving Gonzalez, 34, on hold until it was safe to resume.

“My dream has always been to be an actor,” Gonzalez says over the phone at the ‘Hamilton’ run in Rochester, NY. me, it’s my personal Shakespeare. The hip-hop music in the show, I grew up with this music. It’s the music that comes from different artists who influenced me and marked me.

He is hardly alone.

New York native Pierre Jean Gonzalez has been part of the 'Hamilton: An American Musical' touring cast since 2018 and was promoted to play the title role in late 2019. (Photo courtesy of Broadway in Detroit)

Nine years after its debut and seven years after its Off-Broadway premiere, “Hamilton” remains an iconic musical theater phenomenon. Breaking molds with its cast of colorful, hip-hop-flavoured music, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reimagining of Hamilton’s life and the birth of the United States is provocative, groundbreaking and hugely successful. It has been performed the Great White Way in the White House and around the world, winning 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, eight Drama Desk Awards, seven Olivier Awards in the UK and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Co-produced by Oak Park-raised Jeffrey Seller, “Hamilton” also set a number of Broadway and touring sales records. He also launched a short-lived museum exhibit and an Education Program of Hamilton (EduHAM) initiative for high school students as well as a selection of parodies. A filmed version of the Broadway cast, meanwhile, set streaming records on Disney+ and received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

