Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ crew members





VITAL PROOF THAT THE CLAIMED FAMILY HAS BEEN LOST. BUT FIRST, NEW DEVELOPMENTS TONIGHT COMING FROM FILMING REMAINS. ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN IS NOW SUEING THE ARMORIER AND RUST CREW FOR GIVING HIM A LOADED WEAPON. ACTION 7 NEWS REPORTER JOHN CARDINAL DIGGED INTO THE LAWSUIT WE JUST RECEIVED HOURS AGO. JOHN, WHAT IS BALDWIN arguing WITH US? WELL, SHELLY, THE LAWSUIT IS ON A COMPLAINT FOLLOWING A LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY RUST SCRIPT SUPERVISOR MANDY MITCHELL LAST YEAR. BALDWINS CASE ALLEGES RUST ARMER HANNAH GUTIERREZ READ ASSISTANT DIRECTOR DAVE HALLS PROP SUPERVISOR SARAH ZACHARY AND Q ARM AND PROP OWNER SETH CANNY WERE NEGLIGENT IN THE DEATH OF CINEMATOGRAPHER HALINA HUTCHINS. THE BALDWINS TRIAL CENTERS ON WHY BULLETS WERE LOADED INTO HIS GUN WITHOUT A PROP. HIM SCHOLAR. HE ALLEGES THAT BALDWIN HAD NO ROLE IN HANNAH GUTIERREZ’S HIRING AS REED. THE LAWSUIT GOES ON TO CLAIM THAT ALBUQUERQUE-BASED PT Q ARMOND PROP, THE COMPANY IN WHICH GUTIERREZ REED RECEIVED HIS AMMUNITION, WAS IN DISORDER WHEN A WARRANT OF SEARCH WAS EXECUTED, looted and live ammunition and dummy cartridges were randomly stored as shown in these photos. IT INDICATES THAT SETH KENNEY, AS A MOVIE PROPS DEALER, SHOULDN’T HAVE HAD ACTUAL AMMUNITION IN HIS PROPS SHOP IN THE FIRST PLACE. THIS IS ALSO THE FIRST TIME THAT THE FINDINGS OF THE FBIS REPORT HAVE BEEN EXPOSED IN A TRIAL. THE SUIT ALLEGED THAT THE FBI IS ANALYZING THE SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF ACTUAL AMMUNITION ON SET AND THAT SOME OF THIS AMMUNITION WAS EVEN ON THE BANDOLIER. ALEC BALDWIN WAS WEARING, AS SHOWN IN THESE IMAGES. HE ALSO SAYS FBI ANALYSIS CONFIRMS FINGERPRINTS OF GUTIERREZ REIDS WERE FOUND ON AN AMMO BOX CONTAINING ALL ACTUAL AMMO AND THAT ALEC BALDWINS’ GUN WAS IN POOR CONDITION AND BECAUSE OF THIS, WAS SUBJECT TO FAILURES. ADDITIONALLY, THE SUIT SHOWS THIS EMAIL IN WHICH A CREW MEMBER REPORTS GUTIERREZ REID WAS TAKING GUNS AT ASSISI AND DRAWING THEM DURING HIS FREE TIME ON SET. KOAT LEGAL EXPERT JOHN DAVIS SAYS IT’S NOT CLEAR. BALDWIN IS SEARCHING FOR MONEY IN THE CASE, BUT HE IS PROBABLY TRYING TO CLEAR HIS NAME AS WE STILL WAIT FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES. WE HAVE NOT YET HEARED FROM THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THE SANTA FE PLANS TO CHARGE ANYONE. BUT THERE ARE CERTAINLY INDICATIONS THAT PEOPLE COULD BE CRIMINALLY CHARGED. BUT WE DON’T KNOW ANY DETAILS YET. THIS IS A CIVIL SUITE. THIS WILL HAVE NO EFFECT ON CRIMINAL CHARGES. THE TRIAL CONCLUDED BY SAID BALDWIN SUFFERED EMOTIONALLY FROM THE INCIDENT AND WAS REJECTED FOR OTHER TIMELY DUTIES IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. BECAUSE IT IS LINKED TO TRAGIC SHOOTING AND CONSIDERED RESPONSIBLE. IM JOHN CARDINAL LEE REPORTING KOAT ACTION 7 NEWS. JOHN, THANK YOU. WE CONTACTED HANNAH GUTIERREZ, REIDS’ ATTORNEY, AND IN A STATEMENT HE SAID THIS GUY PULLED THE TRIGGER AND SHOOT HELENA. HE

Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against ‘Rust’ film crew members in lawsuit Updated: 05:29 CST November 12, 2022 Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit in California on Friday against several individuals associated with the movie “Rust,” according to a counterclaim obtained by CNN. film, which was filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico. The lawsuit is the first legal action in which Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against someone in connection with the shooting. Baldwin, who is listed as a defendant in a 2021 lawsuit by a “Rust” script supervisor, filed the countersuit against production gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, assistant gunsmith Seth Kenney, the gun and ammunition store company owned by Kenney, and prop master Sarah Zachry. together, Baldwin was wrongly held to be the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the Crusader Defendants accountable for their misconduct t,” the counterclaim states. “This tragedy happened because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez Reed did not check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls did not check the gun carefully and yet announced the weapon was safe before handing it over to Baldwin, and Zachry did not disclose that Gutierrez Reed acted recklessly on set and posed a safety risk to those around him,” alleges the complaint, adding that Baldwin was unaware of these facts, but the counter-defendants knew. “These cross-defendants are professionals who had a duty to those on set, including Baldwin, to keep the set safe. Everyone on set, including Baldwin, expected him to do so. did and trusted her. Hutchins would never have asked Baldwin to point the gun in her direction and withdraw the hammer if she thought there was the slightest possibility that it was loaded; Baldwin, who shared the same state of mind that Hutchins at this critical moment, would not have done so under such conditions,” the lawsuit alleges. Baldwin seeks “compensatory, nominal, statutory and punitive damages” through a jury trial, litigation expenses and other relief to be determined by the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the complaint states. counterclaim. In an August 2022 interview with CNN, Baldwin placed the blame for the film set tragedy on Gutierrez Reed and Halls, who handed him the gun. Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez Reed, told CNN on Friday, “He was the one who shot Halyna, and it was his fault, no one else.” Kenney’s attorneys have previously denied responsibility for the shooting. CNN contacted attorneys representing Halls and Kenney on Friday for comment on the lawsuit. 