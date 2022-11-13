Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ crew members

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit in California on Friday against several individuals associated with the movie “Rust,” according to a counterclaim obtained by CNN.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by the actor last October during a rehearsal for a scene in the film, which was filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The lawsuit is the first legal action in which Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against someone in connection with the shooting.
Baldwin, who is listed as a defendant in a 2021 lawsuit by a “Rust” script supervisor, filed the countersuit against production gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, assistant gunsmith Seth Kenney, the weapons and ammunition supply store. Kenney company owns, and prop master Sarah Zachry.
“More than anyone else on this set, Baldwin has been wrongly held to be the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the co-defendants accountable for their misconduct,” indicates the counterclaim.
“This tragedy happened because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez Reed did not carefully check the bullets or the gun, Halls did not carefully check the gun and yet announced that the gun was safe before handing it over to Baldwin, and Zachry did not disclose that Gutierrez Reed acted recklessly and posed a safety risk to those around him,” the complaint alleges, adding that Baldwin was unaware of these facts, but that the co-defendants did.
“These cross-defendants are professionals who had a duty to those on set, including Baldwin, to keep the set safe. Everyone on set, including Baldwin, expected them to do so and trusted them. Hutchins would never have asked Baldwin to point the gun in her direction and withdraw the hammer if she thought there was any possibility of it being loaded; Baldwin, who shared the same mindset as Hutchins at this critical time, would not have done so under such conditions,” the lawsuit alleges.
Baldwin seeks “compensatory, nominal, statutory and punitive damages” through a jury trial, litigation expenses and other relief to be determined by the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, according to the complaint. counterclaim.
In an August 2022 interview with CNN, Baldwin blamed the film set tragedy on Gutierrez Reed and Halls, who gave him the gun.
Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez Reed, told CNN on Friday, “He was the one who shot Halyna, and it was his fault, no one else’s.”
Asked in August for comment, Halls’ attorney accused Baldwin of shifting blame onto others.
Kenney’s attorneys have previously denied responsibility for the shooting.
CNN reached out to attorneys representing Halls and Kenney on Friday to comment on the lawsuit. CNN is looking for contact information for Zachary’s attorney.