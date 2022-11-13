MONAA to Honor Native American Heritage Month | Culture & Leisure





MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will be hosting a few events in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The first event will feature students and faculty from Bacone College with a memorial walk in honor of National Rock Your Moccs – Moccasins. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 at the Muskogee Civic Center Plaza at 5 p.m. This march will be in memory of the missing students of the residential schools “Every Child Matters”. Members of the public and those passing by the civic center can see a small parade of men and women of all ages wearing traditional ribbon skirts or street clothes, while wearing their moccasins and singing songs that represent Native American culture. This celebration will feature a few demonstrations of tribal dances which will be followed by a traditional meal offered by members of the MONAA organization. A competition to judge the most beautiful moccasins will also take place during this period. During this Native American Heritage Month, MONAA will waive all membership fees for new members to join and T-shirts will be available for purchase. There will be a meeting after the meal, and there will be a discussion on an upcoming MONAA election to elect new officers for the years 2023-’25. On November 18, the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will host an Indian taco sale at the Muskogee Civic Center. The taco sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost will be $10 and will include a drink and dessert. All funds raised will go towards future cultural events and activities hosted by the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association.

