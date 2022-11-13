The sequel makes $84 million on Friday – The Hollywood Reporter





by Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posted a Friday gross of $84 million from over 4,300 North American theaters, one of the biggest opening days ever and nearly tied with fellow Marvel Studios’ title Avengers: Age of Ultron for #9 on the list, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas, the film has grossed $64.7 million in its first three days for a worldwide total of $148.7 million through Friday. In North America, Friday’s $84 million haul included $28 million in Thursday night previews. wakanda forever now expects an opening weekend gross of $174 million to $184 million domestically, though that number could rise based on Saturday’s numbers. (Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, makes exact modeling difficult). The arrival of the tent pole on the marquee could not have been more welcome after a difficult fall for theater owners. Whereas wakanda forever likely won’t match Coogler’s $202 million domestic debut Black Panther in 2018, it’s still doing terrific business and would rank among North America’s all-time best openings, unadjusted for inflation. In February 2018, Black Panther posted a Friday gross of $75.9 million and then held up exceptionally well. It is too early to say if the sequel will be more frontal. Likewise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever boasts strong outputs and an A CinemaScore (one difference: the first Black Panther earned a coveted A+). Heading into the weekend, tracking suggested a $175 million domestic launch for the Marvel superhero sequel. Globally, the film is expected to open between $305 million and $335 million. It opens practically everywhere, except for China and Russia. In 2018, Black Panther was the first Hollywood studio hub to feature a predominantly black cast and transformed into a cultural phenomenon on its way to earning over $1.34 billion at the global box office. The sequel endured tragedy when Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 film, died of colon cancer in August 2020. Wakanda forever’The cast includes Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman, plus Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as hero Riri Williams. . Among the superhero movies released in the pandemic era, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Coming Home opened at $260.1 million in December 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened at $187.4 million at the start of May this year, while Thor: Love and Thunder scored $144.2 million in July (both from Marvel/Disney). In March 2022, DC and Warner Bros.’ The Batman flew in at $134 million when it launched. More recently, DC black adamstarring Dwayne Johnson in his first live-action superhero role, opened to a more moderate $67 million domestically. The weekend’s other high-profile opening is the semi-autobiographical tale by Oscar nominee Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans, which gets a slow platform release, much like a specialty movie, in order to build word of mouth. The film, which Universal is opening in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, is predicting a solid opening average in the range of $36,000. Nov. 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. Updated with revised international numbers.

