Audiences give Sydney’s Star Cinema a thumbs up





The general manager of Sidney’s Star Cinema said its soft opening at its new old location had been a hit with audiences. “It was busy, so we really appreciate everyone coming,” Lindsay Pomper said. She said the staff received many positive comments about the movie experience as well as the theater itself. But other reviews have overshadowed these. “The most important thing we heard was how happy people were to have us reopened,” she said. “It was so nice to see so many familiar faces. I think one of the special things about Star Cinema is (that) we have so many loyal customers who come to see a movie (or two) every week, so it’s really great to see them again and catch up with them. The theater itself is part of the Cameo condominium complex, a mixed-use development that includes ground-floor commercial space and 45 residential units, ranging from 500-square-foot starter studios to 2-bedroom luxury penthouses. 500 square feet. Friday’s soft opening also marked a homecoming for the theatre, as it once operated from a space on the corner of Third Street and Sidney Avenue for more than two decades before moving to a temporary location as the site was undergoing a refurbishment. Pomper said staff are still getting used to their new limits. “It’s such a bigger space for us and we’re still adjusting to the new layout and figuring out what system works best for us, so it was a bit hectic at times.” But everyone was so patient and had a good sense of humor about it, she added. Pomper said the theater is still working for a grand opening event, but is also looking beyond that. “We are considering moving to online ticket sales to help manage longer queues, so we are getting feedback on this.” Star Cinema has also heard people asking about children’s movies. Pomper said they were coming. Star Cinema will show Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile next weekend, and Disney’s Strange World will screen on November 23. Do you have a tip for the story? Email: [email protected] follow us on Twitter and instagram, and like us on Facebook. Saanich Peninsula

