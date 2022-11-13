Actor Gary Sinise and veteran quadruple amputee Travis Mills team up to help other injured service members

US Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills was supposed to have the day off April 10, 2012, about six weeks after his third deployment to Afghanistan.

But late in the afternoon, a civilian informant tipped them off to the existence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Maiwand, a village about 40 miles west of Kandahar, India’s second-largest city. Afghanistan.

Mills left with his team around 4:30 p.m. to sweep the area. If they located an IED, they marked it and later brought in an explosive ordnance disposal team to dispose of it.

Just 400 yards away, as a minesweeper from his team scanned the ground, Mills dropped his backpack onto an IED, triggering an explosion that would rip both his legs above the knee, his arm right under the shoulder and his left arm below. the elbow.

Mills survived the blast, becoming one of five quadruple amputees from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. After undergoing emergency medical treatment halfway around the world, Mills was flown back to the United States to begin the healing process at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

“I was visited at the hospital by a lot of great people, but it just so happened that Gary Sinise came up to me and said, ‘Hey, you know, I’m Gary Sinise. And I’m like, no, I know exactly who you are, sir,” Mills told Fox News Digital.

That 2012 encounter with Gary Sinise, an actor best known for his portrayal in “Forrest Gump” of Lt. Dan, a soldier who loses both his legs in Vietnam and initially resents Gump for saving him but later learns to live a full life with his injuries sparked a decade of friendship and partnership.

“He’s a wonderful, inspiring guy,” Sinise told Fox News Digital. “I love him to pieces, and he’s done amazing things with his predicament. He just took that and knocked it over.”

This month, the Gary Sinise Foundation is donating $1.5 million to the Travis Mills Foundation, funds that will be used to bring veterans and their families to a newly opened health and wellness center. by Mills in Rome, Maine.

The center caters to “recalibrated veterans,” a term Mills coined to refer to former soldiers who are learning to live full lives despite their physical injuries.

Mills credits much of the credit to Sinise, who built him a smart home through his foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (RISE) program in 2014.

“I just thought the Gary Sinise Foundation builds these amazing homes for these service members who deserve it and need it. It’s not just that they deserve it because they’re hurt, but they actually need it to live independently,” Mills said. .

“And I thought I could do something and bring these military people together, and show them not to live on the fringes and to be active in their society and active with their families.”

Mills began the retreats at their Maine home in 2017 and will continue to bring dozens of injured veterans and their families to the new wellness center, where they can learn adaptive activities like kayaking, fishing and snorkeling. archery.

“We’re trying to give them not only the best week they’ve had all year at our facility, we also want them to take those skills home and keep going,” Mills said.

Mills is able to help these veterans learn to adapt with a team of physical therapists, but also through his own experience going from a college football player to a quadruple amputee.

“I went from having no arms and no legs to having two kids now that I can’t play ball in the garden anymore, I can’t play football with it, but I can kayak , I can go fishing, I can go snowboarding, believe it or not,” Mills said.

“Life is really about perspective. For me, I’ve had a chance to overcome my injuries. It’s just me. It’s my new normal. And I realize the price I could have paid, and I think the prospect got me to where I am today, because some of my very good friends didn’t go home, didn’t go home with their daughters, sons, spouses and relatives.”

For Sinise, his dedication to the military dates back decades, initially supporting veterans groups in the Chicago area in the 1980s after the Vietnam War.

Portraying Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump” amplified his relationship with the military in the 1990s, and the 9/11 attacks prompted him to form the “Lt. Dan Band” in 2003, with which he toured bases militaries around the world as Americans were sent. abroad.

“A lot of people love [Travis] that I met, they just motivated me to come back and do some more,” Sinise said.

“I feel like I’m just a conduit for so many grateful Americans who want to do something to support the men and women who serve our country.”