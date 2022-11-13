from Hollywood to the Monegasque throne

On November 12, the Principality of Monaco and the whole world remember Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco, born on this day 93 years ago. The world has always been puzzled by the question: who was the real Grace Kelly? Perhaps his image of being a reserved person leading a very private life fueled curiosity and was the source of various stories and legends. Nowadays, we can no longer distinguish the true from the false. Today, show yourself how the shy daughter of a construction tycoon became the queen of Hollywood and obtained the title of Princess of Monaco. Light, camera, action!

Grace Kelly Family

On November 12, 1929, John and Margaret Kelly had their third child, Grace Patricia. At this time, John’s business was booming. Grace’s father, an Irish migrant, had come to the United States in search of a better life. He had started his masonry business in Philadelphia, although he was successful in sports. By 1920 he had won six US national rowing championships. John had the life of a true Olympian and a woman who lived up to it. Grace’s mother, Margaret, was a strong, strong-willed woman who taught physical education at the University of Pennsylvania. It’s no wonder that sports held a very important place in the Kelly family.

Grace spent her childhood surrounded by her siblings. The family had four children. Peggy, the eldest, was the favorite of the fathers. John Jr., the only son, was supposed to take over his father’s business. Elizabeth (nicknamed Lizanne) received all the parental love, as she was the youngest child. Grace had always stayed behind and seemed like a shy girl. She was a sweet and wonderful child. Sometimes I didn’t even want her to grow upsaid Margaret, Peggy, John and Lizanne were extroverts, while Grace remained shy and inclined to be alone.

Little Grace did not share her parents’ passion for sports. She preferred to play with dolls. But who could have guessed that this fragile and clumsy girl would become a Hollywood icon and decide the fate of the small European Principality with her husband Prince Rainier III.

Grace’s parents could afford to send their daughter to prestigious educational institutions. In a solid catholic private school and free from parental care, Grace Kelly has finally shown her true character at her best. For the school sisters, Grace was a calm and religious girl. But her classmates remembered her as a little devil in a skirt, smoking cigarettes in the back of the schoolyard.

At the age of 12, Grace was part of a small group of amateurs, which at the time was quite common in Philadelphia. Two years later, she became a local star, playing Peter Pan and Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew.”

In 1940, inspired by a Russian ballet performance, Grace started taking dance lessons until she was told she was too tall to be a ballerina. However, his efforts paid off. Today, we can still admire her grace and elegance on screen.

The American Academy of Dramatic Arts

The first time Grace heard of the American Academy was on a trip to New York. Her mother’s friend who was an actress told young Kelly about her studies at the Academy.

By this time, Grace had already developed the reputation of an ice queen that the whole world would see on screens a few years later. Her friends could see her laughing, but in public she was the epitome of royal coolness. As we all know, she was admitted to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, the most prestigious American theater school at the time, with a little help from his famous uncle George Kelly, an American screenwriter and actor. Here began another chapter of Grace’s life, full of challenges and student parties.

During her studies, Grace went through a lot. The first challenge was his Philadelphia accent. The young woman tried to get rid of it. She knew that without perfect pronunciation, she would never get leading roles. In the meantime, she has sent her portfolio to several advertising agencies. When it turned out the camera liked her, Grace started appearing in everything from soap to vacuum cleaners. Soon she had signed her first big contract with the tobacco brand Old Gold. Each advertising block earned him about $2,000 ($40,000 today). This is what aspiring actresses have earned after 6 months of hard work! However, Grace never bought expensive clothes or went to fancy restaurants, and she preferred to take public transport. Where did all his money go? She sent her earnings to her parents as compensation for her studies.

First meeting with Prince Rainier III

In 1952, Kelly was given a co-starring role with Gary Cooper in high noon. The film was a hit in the United States and won four Oscars. After high noon Kelly starred in Mogambo (1953), Dial M for murder (1954), rear window (1954), Green light (1954) and The country girl (1954). The latter brought Kelly her first Oscar win. And there she was going to the Cannes Film Festival with the American delegation.

During her trip, she was to meet Prince Rainier III for a photo session in his Palace. On the appointed day, the unexpected strike by the electricians ruined all his plans. She arrived at the Palace with wet hair (the hair dryer wasn’t working) wearing her only dress that hadn’t been creased from the trip. It was not a good start to the day. However, history shows that these unfortunate little details would be the start of a great love story.

Marriage and Grace’s new role

April 19, 1956. Monaco. St. Nicholas Cathedral was crowded with high-ranking guests and celebrities. Ava Gardner, Aristotle Onassis, Duchess of Westminster The rich and famous gathered in Monaco’s main cathedral to witness the wedding of the century. The ceremony was televised in nine European countries, reaching 30 million viewers. Grace had never looked so famous and popular.

Despite the fears of skeptics, the marriage of Prince Rainier III and the former Hollywood star has strengthened Monaco’s economic position. Tourists from all over the world flocked to the European microstate. Moreover, attracted by favorable taxation, businessmen from different countries have moved their companies to Monaco. The Principality’s economy was flourishing like never before.

Grace took her new role very seriously, fulfilling her obligations and projecting a positive public image for Monaco. Now she had to take care of her three wonderful children and the little state hidden between France and Italy. She devoted herself to charitable work and the activity of the Monegasque Red Cross Foundation and definitively abandoned her acting career..

The last curtain

September 13, 1982. Back from Mont Agel, Princess Grace had a stroke. His Rolls-Royce left the road and fell off a cliff. The princess was taken to hospital with multiple broken bones. As her condition worsened overnight, the princely family made the difficult decision to turn off her life support.