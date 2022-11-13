Monica O My Darling: Twitter says Rajkummar Rao Starrer is an ‘ode to vintage Bollywood’





Monica O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy thriller premiering on Netflix on November 11th.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, Monica O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy thriller premiering on Netflix on November 11 and fans have flooded social media with praise. Calling it an ode to vintage Bollyood, fans took to Twitter to praise the actors’ performance and how cinema is a riot of laughter. 30 minutes into @Vasan_Bala’s #MonicaOMyDarling and I haven’t laughed this hard during a movie in a while. My neighbors must think I’m losing my mind. Especially glad to see it’s adapted from a novel by Keigo Higashino, perhaps the greatest crime writer of this century, one user wrote. Our darlings had a lot to say about Monica and her darlings at the preview last night!

Directed by Vasant Peddler, the film also features Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. The story revolves around a shrewd robotics expert, who joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn. "A skilled robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing, not even death, is what it seems," according to the film's synopsis. The film also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal and Zayn Marie Khan. #MonicaOMyDarling is a delightful ode to vintage, stylized #Bollywood crime thrillers from directors like Vijay Anand. Assisted by a talented cast, a self-aware pitch, wacky humor and a fabulous soundtrack: it's the fun that Hindi cinema has been missing! wrote another user. Whereas another wrote, #MonicaOMyDarling is a visual treat in every way. Brilliant performances and a sharp script are the film's USP. @RajkummarRao explains once again why he is the best. @humasqureshi is the soul of the movie, what a performance. Completely nailed, killer expressions. Watch it now. The film had a premiere party on November 10 in Mumbai, graced by several Bollywood celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal, Rao, Apte, Qureshi, Kiran Rao, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover and Vaani Kapoor, among several others. The movie is one of the first in the series of upcoming content announced as part of the Netflix Tudum.

