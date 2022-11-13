Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is a night to remember





As Disney fans, we experience many magical moments and many become essential memories that bring joy just by recalling them. Do the experience Charm at the Hollywood Bowl was one of those nights. The energy surrounding the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie celebration was out of this world. From the moment you made the long climb into the Hollywood Bowl, you could feel the excitement building. The moment you sat down, you knew tonight was going to be special. But even with the high bar, the team that organized the event exceeded all expectations. They transformed the famous Hollywood Bowl into a casita that transformed with film during film thanks to high quality projection mapping. The flag of the United States, which took on additional symbolism during the Veterans Day concert, was joined by the flag of Colombia which inspired the film. There was an orchestra on the upper level with a Latin band on the lower level which resulted in being surrounded by music. The evening began with an introduction from Lin-Manuel Miranda who shared his love of film as well as the 100-year legacy of Disney Animation. From there, the familiar notes of “When You Wish Upon the Star” launched us into symphonic delight. But it wasn’t just a typical live-action movie experience. The original cast of the film including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta) and Olga Merediz ( Abuela Alma), where on hand to sing the songs that have become viral sensations. They were accented by 50 dancers who brought the story to life and even entered the aisles of the bowl. This may be the first time a donkey in a tutu has graced the Hollywood Bowl stage, but hopefully it won’t be the last. I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say the team delivered with their “We’re not talking about Bruno” production. After the intermission, original composer Germaine Franco conducted a musical suite before the film was revived. The second half was marked by a memorable performance from Colombian superstar Andrés Cepeda who performed ‘Dos Oruguitas’ with a children’s choir as the dancers brought all the emotion to the surface. The evening ended with a high-energy performance of “Colombia, Mi Encanto” and a final fireworks display. There wasn’t a single person in the Hollywood Bowl who didn’t have a smile on their face. It was a memorable night. Luckily, for those who can’t attend, Disney+ will bring all the fun and magic of the event to viewers around the world. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 28. I can think of no better way for families to ring in the new year and kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, than to come together to celebrate the magic and music of Charm.

