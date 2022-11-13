Opening of David Dobrik’s pizzeria leads to long lines and traffic in West Hollywood





Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new place to enjoy a slice of pie as the YouTube star’s pizzeria David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, queues of fans and eager diners waited to enter Doughbriks Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard. The new store is founded by Dobrik, a popular Youtuber with over 19 million subscribers and 11 million Instagram followers. The restaurant will offer Chicago-style breaded pizzas as well as a variety of desserts. The queue lasted at least four hours on Saturday afternoon, while some fans even waited all night, bringing sleeping bags just to be among the first in line. The huge crowd of mostly young people was a mix of locals and even foreign visitors. Mile-long lines of eager fans waited to enter Doughbriks Pizza in West Hollywood for its grand opening on Nov. 12, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Mile-long lines of eager fans waited to enter Doughbriks Pizza in West Hollywood for its grand opening on Nov. 12, 2022. (OC Hawk) It’s so cliché to say, but it just doesn’t make sense, Dobrik said of the turnout. And I know that’s what everyone says, but when you’re there and you see that, it’s the craziest feeling in the world. Dobrik was seen happily waving to fans, taking photos and signing merchandise. Joshua Osiakowski tells KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff that he waited in line for four hours. When asked why, Osiakowski said, For the pizza. The pizza was excellent and I met David Dobrik too. It was the highlight. “It was great,” Osiakowski said of meeting Dobrik. He was a genuine guy, very humble. I have been following it for years on YouTube, says Erik Olvera, another client. He is hilarious. Most of the content he creates is crazy. Not every ordinary person can do this and it was pretty crazy to meet this person today. For most customers, it seems the long queues haven’t deterred them from waiting. Many people tell KTLA that the experience of meeting Dobrik while enjoying his pizza is worth it.



