India were favorites to win the T20 World Cup but unfortunately they lost the semi-final to England and the fans were extremely disappointed with the loss.

KL Rahul failed to deliver in the semi-finals and was eliminated for a low score. Fans trolled the players and now KL Rahul’s actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty was also not left alone and she faced some brutal trolls.

Ever since an image of Rahul and Athiya having dinner at a restaurant went viral, those comments have turned mean. Well, now nothing can be done as the Indians played poorly and were kicked out of the tournament and this social media rage is common.

