Mold infestation causes Disney World attraction to close, reports say

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings.

Disney Parks Guests can enjoy all kinds of fun rides and experiences at four distinct theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While guests still gather at the Magic Kingdom to enjoy the Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Friends of Disney Adventure Ride, there are plenty of other entertainment offerings besides the parades and rides.

Some of the biggest entertainment offerings include nightly shows and shows. Fantasmic!, Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage, and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular can all be enjoyed at Disneys Hollywood Studios. Finding Nemo: The Big Blue and Beyond has also opened in Disneys Animal Kingdom, and Disney Park Guests can enjoy two special evening shows in Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom (which will soon be replaced by the iconic Happily Ever After) and EPCOT Harmonious.

As Disney continued to roll out more deals, a popular entertainment show continued to be shut down.

Of course, we’re talking about Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The attraction has been closed since the pandemic and there have been rumors that it will face permanent closure. Now several reports indicate that the attraction is actually closed due to mold infestation.

Several social media users also noted that they had heard these rumors.

“The urban legend is that the theater is covered in mold and to clean it up they would have to condemn the building and rebuild it, which they will never do,” said a Disney park fan.

One said the show building was ‘pre-COVID’ damp.

“Not speaking as cm studios but as a ~private citizen~ which shows the building is full of mold, it was damp before COVID.”

Another said the building had been flooded during the pandemic and they had heard that Disney would have to rebuild the building for it to reopen.

“The building was flooded during the pandemic and the only way for them to get the show back is to rebuild the building because of a lot of mold.”

Of course, Disney hasn’t confirmed these rumors or reports. It would make sense for the building to face these issues, especially considering how flooded Disney Studios Hollywood has been in the past, but it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Disney pulled Journey of The Little Mermaid completely from its website. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the show won’t return, it does indicate that Disney is at least likely planning some major changes to the experience.

The popular show featuring a mix of stunning animatronics, talented actors and actresses, and dancers has been shut down since the start of the pandemic and this removal from the website will only intensify rumors according to which the issue is permanently closed.

Many Disney fans have wondered if something new might be coming to the theater, located in Disneys Hollywood Studios, or if the show would be revamped, perhaps even with a new title similar to the The world of Nemo show that just opened in Disneys Animal Kingdom, before reopening.

