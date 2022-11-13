Leslie Phillips: revered actor and master of comedy

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

At 60, the age when most people begin to contemplate retirement, Leslie Phillips took the biggest gamble of her life, leaving behind the parlor lizard and silly comedy roles that had made her name (and his fortune) in order to pursue a more stimulating and serious work. . The result was a triumphant late flowering of creativity that included roles for Steven Spielberg and the Royal Shakespeare Company, all of which marked him as one of our most overlooked character actors, a fact recognized when he received an OBE in 1998 and received a BCE in 2008.

Phillips’ reputation for broad comedy had always clouded his serious acting ambitions, belying a theatrical career that dates back to 1935. It was his mother, answering a newspaper ad, that saw Phillips accepted into the famed school. theater Italia Conti at the age of 10, launching a career. as a child actor born more out of economy than desire.

With her father deceased and her mother struggling to raise three children, any extra income was welcome. Aged 13, Phillips was in the London Palladium production of Peter Pan opposite the great Sir Seymour Hicks as Captain Hook and by age 14 he was touring the provinces full time, sharing the stage with luminaries such as John Gielgud and Anna Neagle. Working at the Haymarket Theater as a call boy when war broke out, Phillips also acted as a fire warden at night behind the Phoenix Theatre, often having to put out firebombs.

Ordered into the Royal Artillery, Phillips was immediately transferred to the Durham Light Infantry. Having seen active service in Europe, the stress of the constant bombardments was too much and he was hospitalized with a nervous breakdown. At least the Army was responsible for his trademark languorous trailing limit, so famous that at the end of his life he could still call the Harrods store and be recognized as soon as he opened his mouth to say hello. Watching as he did every inch of officer gear, Phillips was quickly named one and felt compelled to not only behave like the officers, but talk like them too.

Close to his comic compatriot Kenneth Williams, a debonair public figure with immaculate vowels disguised by a working-class background, Phillips was born on April 20, 1924 in Tottenham, near the football ground.

The actor receives the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall on November 16, 2010

After the war, Phillips returned to the stage and got his big break in a revival of Aunt of Charley that set him on his way, but it was the arrival of the long-running BBC radio series The sea lark it did a lot to formulate her chinless wonder persona in the minds of the public. This was further reinforced with roles in the films Carry On and Doctor and numerous Whitehall pranks where he had to do nothing more erudite than hide in cupboards or pull his pants down. There was also the obligatory period in Hollywood, but Phillips turned his back on a potential career there because he missed London too much, the city he had lived in all his life.

During the 1950s and 60s, Phillips never seemed to be out of work, being involved in virtually every aspect of the business, from acting and directing to producing and investing. It was a workaholic schedule fueled in part by a deep-seated fear of poverty. One of her fondest childhood memories was seeing her mother crying while looking in her purse.

With bikini-clad actors Angela Scoular (left) and Carol Hawkins promoting the comedy show Sextet at the Criterion Theater in London in 1977

Even after suffering a stomach haemorrhage, he persisted in continuing to star in a BBC sitcom against doctors’ orders, being transported to and from the studios from his hospital bed in an ambulance. Another time, he literally passed out on stage from exhaustion. His understudy, Nigel Hawthorne, was preparing to take over when a recovered Phillips brushed him aside, saying, not on your Nelly, and after a quick brandy he returned to the stage.

Away from the limelight, Phillips was a polite and gentle family man who occasionally enjoyed the stock market’s adept swings. He was a name at Lloyds for over 20 years, although he was shrewd enough to get out before the infamous stock market crash. Her first marriage to actor Penelope Bartley lasted 17 years until it was dissolved in 1965 due to her adultery. They had four children, two sons and two daughters.

Phillips (left) with Jon Pertwee in 1969

Fearing yet another failed marriage, it wasn’t until 1982 that he re-engaged with actor Angela Scoular when he was 56 and she was 36. That second marriage happened at a fallow period in Phillips’ career when jobs were hard to come by. He even resorted to suing his agents for breach of contract for not finding him work. He lost the case. The worst was yet to come when her 92-year-old mother was attacked outside her home and died several months later from her injuries. It was an incident that Phillips would call the greatest tragedy of his life.

Always concerned about expanding and the quality of his work, it is now that Phillips bravely decides to bury his caddy image once and for all and move from superficial comedy to more serious drama. I made a conscious decision, not to avoid comedy, but to avoid anything that smacked of shit.

With his CBE, which was awarded to him by the Queen in 2008

There follows the foreseeable period of inactivity where he is presumed dead or retired. His professional reincarnation began when he was cast opposite Joan Plowright in Lindsay Anderson’s production of The cherry orchard. No less an luminary than Sir Laurence Olivier phoned Phillips to compliment him on his performance.

Another success was his role in Peter Nichols Passion Playwhich Phillips later disputed was the finest theatrical production he had ever appeared in.

There has also been a late bloom of offers to play character roles in high-profile films such as Scandalwhere he was the deceitful Lord Astor, Outside of Africa and Empire of the Sun where he followed a strict diet to play an emaciated prisoner of war. Phillips found himself so in demand that when Sir Anthony Hopkins asked him to appear in Augusta Welsh film version of Uncle Vanyahe was forced to turn down Sir Peter Halls’ offer to play Polonius in Hamlet at the National Theatre.

But the stage remained his first love and he was a memorable Falstaff in the RSC’s production of The Merry Women of Windsor at the Barbican in 1997, the year he received a lifetime achievement award at the Evening Standard British Film Awards.

Even at the age of 75, he was looking for new challenges, like performing in a one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival, a decision that perfectly reflected his desire to move with the times and not just rely on dated laurels.

The actor also reached a new generation when he voiced the sarcastic Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. Her death comes two years after Barbara Windsors left Jim Dale as the last surviving regular in the Carry On films.

Leslie Phillips, actor, born April 20, 1924, died November 7, 2022