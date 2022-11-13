Bradley Cooper and Kate Hudson attend Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Hollywood JR / BACKGRID bradley cooper has been a man of the town recently as his latest getaway saw him celebrate Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday in Hollywood on November 11 with a friend Kate Hudson. The alley of nightmares star was spotted driving the almost known shindig-studded actress in her luxury SUV. The adorable couple, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles on the trip. More about bradley cooper In 2012, Bradley was seen heading to a Hollywood dinner party with Kate, who was engaged to her baby father, Matt Bellamy, at the time. While it certainly raised some eyebrows, any speculation of a romance was quickly put to bed. The couple were working on a theater project together at the time, per Huffington Post. Since then, Bradley and Kate have been spotted together on several occasions. Leos’ party follows reports that Bradley has reunited with his ex Irina Sheikh after being spotted on a few dates recently. A source said page 6 than the former couple, who already share their 5-year-old daughter Leah, are even trying to have a second child together. He’s on board to expand their family, a source told the outlet of Bradley. They are trying to get pregnant. HollywoodLife cannot confirm the news yet but has reached out to representatives for the pairs for comment. As fans know, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to have another child on the way, as the couple sparked further reconciliation rumors when they were spotted in New York at a fashion event. A few days later, they were photographed together at a Halloween party. Sometime on Halloween, the former couple, who first met from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple sidewalk to take their adorable daughter Leah deceive or treat together. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Meanwhile, Bradley brought Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughters, mountain ash19, & Grier, 16. The impossibly gorgeous band met at Café Cluny in the West Village before hitting the streets of New York. It looks like Bradley and Brooke struck up a lasting friendship when they starred in the horror movie together The Midnight Meat Train back in 2008. Related link Related: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: The official trailer, release date and everything we know

