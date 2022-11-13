Tributes are pouring in for the legendary Batman voice actor





Fans and celebrities are mourning the death of Kevin Conroy, who served as the voice of Batman for three decades. The voice actor died Thursday at the age of 66 after battling cancer, according to DC Comics. Conroy starred in Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1996 and held this role in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films, 15 animated series of 400 television episodes and two dozen video games. “Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds,” said casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever,” she said. Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in the DC Animated Universe alongside Conroy, mourned the actor’s death in a Facebook post. “Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, passed away yesterday. He had been ill for a while but really put in a lot of time, much to the delight of all his fans. He will be sorely missed. not just by the show’s cast, but by its legion of fans around the world… RIP, my friend,” she wrote. Conroy revived the voice of Batman most recently in 2019 in the animated superhero movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. He was also featured as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the 2019-2020 television series Crisis on Infinite Earths. Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker for Batman: The Animated Seriesmourned Conroy’s death and described the actor as “perfection”. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him – his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw or spoke to him, my spirits were high,” Hamill said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans also took to social media to mourn the actor. A Twitter user, @Browntable_Ent, said: “Damn, rest in peace Kevin Conroy. The Batman voice I grew up with and continued to grow with. Such a talented guy and an absolute legend.” “I’m sad to hear of the passing of Kevin Conroy today. He will always be the voice of Batman in my mind,” Twitter user @mystic2078 wrote. “This one hurts. Kevin Conroy was one of my main inspirations to get into voice acting. RIP, you’ll always be Batman to me,” Twitter user @Prof_ChimpYT said. Newsweek contacted DC Comics for comment.

