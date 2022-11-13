Batgirl & Harley Quinn Voice Actor Reacts to Kevin Conroy’s Death





Tara Strong, known for portraying Batgirl and Harley Quinn in various animated media, is reacting to the death of fellow actor Kevin Conroy. The two actors have worked together on numerous projects, including television series The New Adventures of Batman and Justice League Action, as well as movies like Batman: The Killing Joke. Key to the Batman franchise, both actors are known for their longtime stints in the DC Animated Universe, particularly in their portrayals of Barbra Gordon/Batgirl and Bruce Wayne/Batman. VIDEO OF THE DAY Strong reacted to news of Conroy’s passing by paying tribute to his longtime friend. Mourning his passing, she affirmed Conroy’s legendary Batman status and said that “There will never be another. He IS #Batman.She posted a photo taken of the two together backstage at New York Comic Con, originally posted by Conroy on Facebook in 2018. Their collaborations spanned more than 20 years. Related: How The Dark Knight Made Batman Canon Costume Trouble

Remembering Kevin Conroy’s Batman Conroy set the undisputed record for longest running Batman. He has lent his voice to the Dark Knight for 60 different productions for more than three decades, far longer than any actor to play a live-action version. In addition to his iconic role, he also had a strong acting career in theater and live television. Conroy died aged 66, after battling bowel cancer. Besides Strong, a number of notable figures have paid tribute to Conroy, including frequent co-star Mark Hamil and DC Studios CEO James Gunn. Tara Strong’s Multiple Batman Voice Roles Explained While Conroy’s definition of Bruce Wayne/Batman solidified her character expertise, Strong’s versatile career in the superhero genre established her as a more well-rounded generalist. Besides Batgirl, Strong has portrayed DC heroes like Harley Quinn, Huntress, and Raven – and that’s just a small part of his credits list. With an uncanny ability to camouflage himself in his voice roles, Strong constantly contributes his voice to comic book-based TV series, movies, and video games. His other important works include my godparents are magic and the My little Pony franchise. A strong advocate for voice actors, Strong even started his own company VoiceStarz, which taught people how to get into the voiceover business. She often points out that when it comes to iconic animated characters, dedication and level of voice-over skill — something she and Conroy, of course, shared — are crucial. She also recently denounced Warner Bros.’ decision to cast Chris Pratt as Mario The movie Super Mario Bros., insisting that original voice actor Charles Martinet should have had the role. Certainly, she would agree that whoever replaces the long-term voice of Batmanthat viewers of all ages watch will have big shoes to fill. Next: The Batman Movie That Made Kevin Conroy Cry Source: Strong Tara/Twitter

