The internet pays tribute to ‘Batman’ voice actor Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy, the voice actor who played Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series and a wide range of other animated media, died at the age of 66 this week. The Empire State Building, one of New York’s most iconic landmarks on which DC’s fictional Gotham is based, was lit up this week with a bat signal to honor Conroy, and his death prompted many his fans to reflect on his legacy.

While many actors have played Bruce Wayne in comic books and live-action TV shows, Conroy held the role in animated form for 30 years, and fans have described growing up with his voice as a constant presence in their lives. , with some calling him the definitive Batman of their generation.

Actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Seriessaid he was “stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor”, adding: “I loved him like a brother”.

Earlier this year, Conroy wrote a story titled Finding Batman for the DC Pride anthology, in which he recounted his own experiences of having a “secret identity” as a gay man, and how the loss of friends and loved ones during the AIDS crisis shaped his performance as Batman.

“I often marveled at how fitting it was for me to land this role,” he wrote. “As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in a devoutly Catholic family, I had become adept at concealing parts of myself. Of putting aspects of myself in a separate box and locking it away … Better to wear a mask, I thought. After Conroy’s death, DC Comics makes Finding Batman free to read online.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Heartbroken by the passing of my longtime friend from the early days of our careers, both amazed to find ourselves closely identified with superheroes – the late great Kevin Conroy. Lots of love to Kevin’s family and friends. You are honored, Kevin, and we miss you already. pic.twitter.com/d8v4FjsOZC John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) November 11, 2022

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In the documentary I Know That Voice, Kevin Conroy tells this unforgettable story of working at a food relief station in Manhattan in the days following 9/11. This is one of my favorite stories he told about the power of his talents. Rest in Peace Mr. Conroy pic.twitter.com/CVb6vLQlEb Henri Gilbert (@hEnereyG) November 11, 2022

