Video: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performed during “Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl”





The Hollywood Hills were alive with the sound of Charm the music, and the extremely catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” capsized the room in the historic place during Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl. What is happening: Check out the stunning performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the live performance of Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl in our video above.

It was part of a major performance at the iconic Hollywood showplace that was taped for a Disney+ special which will debut later in the year on the streaming platform.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl invites guests to enter Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented spectacular concert as the original voice of the Academy Award winner from Walt Disney Animation Studios Charm meets at the Hollywood Bowl.

With Stephanie Beatriz (the Mirabel), Adassa (the Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (the Pepa), Jessica Darrow (the Luisa), Diane Guerrero (the Isabela), Mauro Castillo (the Félix), Angie Cepeda (the Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl transforms the historic site into the world of animated films that have become a global phenomenon.

You can find out what we thought of the entire Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl performance here. The Charm the soundtrack was the first soundtrack to reach the top spot since Frozen 2 in 2019, thanks in part to the success of "We Don't Talk About Bruno". It's also a rare example of an album that didn't debut at No. 1, debuting at No. 197 on the December 11 chart, then ending up at No. 162, No. 179, No. 110, No. 7 and eventually No. 1 over the next few weeks. It's also only the third album to debut in the 197-200 range to reach No. 1, joining Led Zeppelin II by Led Zeppelin and The Monkees Headquarters.

The soundtrack is also one of only 6 animated film soundtracks to reach the top spot since Billboard began publishing its weekly top 200 in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas and 1994 The Lion King , all from Disney, the 6th being the soundtrack created by Jack Johnson from 2006 Curious George from Imagine Entertainment/Universal.

Disney+ will bring all the fun and magic of the event to viewers around the world. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 28.

