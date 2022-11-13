Malayali audiences can’t be fooled, says actor Jayasurya | Entertainment News

Actor Jayasurya, who was last seen in the movie ‘John luther’, believes Malayali audiences cannot be fooled as they are serious about cinema, regardless of genre. Unlike other languages, audiences in Malayalam will not be able to digest larger than life heroes or villains. Malayalam audiences value all aspects of cinema including script, camera and editing. The actor said it is unique to Malayalam and for this reason most Malayalam films are meticulous in their making, the actor said while interacting with the audience at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair .

According to the actor, great films are often born out of great friendships and egoless collaborations. We need film groups that are healthy and constructive critics of film. Most of the successful Malayalam movies come from great friendships, he said.

He observed that he had a similar experience when he collaborated with Prajesh Sen. It was a different experience when he played a character so close to life in Vellam. Murali is a character who lives among us. Just the fact that Murali has inspired many people has been an unforgettable experience in my career. It had a big impact on the families. The film inspired many people to quit drinking. When a person is reformed, he automatically saves a family, which in turn will benefit society. I think this is a big problem! I consider it a challenge to represent real characters on screen. I portrayed Murali after hearing things about him from others. Ditto for the footballer Sathyan, he confides adding that it was a blessing from God.

He also talked about how he had a hard time ignoring certain aspects of these good characters. He kept each character close to his heart.

There are characters living among us that the world should know about. Someone should play the character of Ashraf Thamarassery, who is engaged in philanthropic activities on board. The world should know such people. It was when VP Sathyan was played on screen that people including myself understood his greatness, he recalls.

In response to a question about whether Malayalam cinema will focus on comedy, the actor said at one point that there was interest in Malayalam thrillers. Now that seems to be changing. He also said his next film would be a comedy. Movies that were planned during the Covid period are now coming out. Most people love fun and entertaining movies. After the film Katanaar, he will play in a comedy film. Jayasuriya said that the third part of Aadu film is also in progress.

Prajesh Sen, the director of films like Captain and Vellam who also won Jayasuriya his best actor awards, admitted it was a challenge to make films based on real characters. He never saw PV Sathyan, the football genius. The captain’s script was prepared by listening to other people’s stories about Sathyan.

‘Vellam is the story of Murali who lives among us. Ancient Murali was discovered from the stories Murali told us and those who knew him. For an actor, it is difficult to portray a living person. Fortunately, we were able to represent them both on celluloid. And during both cases, Jayasurya was living as Sathyan and Murali. It is his commitment that made the success of these films, he admits.

Responding to a question from the audience, Prajesh Sen said that journalism has given him a lot in his film career. Having worked for 10 years in the field of journalism, he was able to interact with everyone from celebrities to everyday people. It helped him get closer to the lives of various people, which helped him create these movie characters. From his school days, he only heard stories that projected Nambi Narayanan as a villain. By the time Sen became a journalist, his innocence was proven. The very journalists who called him a criminal were hesitant to portray him as innocent. Nambi Narayanan was accused of stealing non-existent technology. It was a big mistake by the journalists. The case against him was that the rocket technology had been sold to Pakistan. It was argued that Nambi Narayanan secretly sold the technology to the neighboring country for 400 crores, which was sold to France for 100 crores on the open market. Journalists at the time were not even prepared to ponder the logic of such an accusation. Prajesh Sen observes that if such reports had been verified and researched properly, they would have changed the lives of many people. He also said he wanted to make a film about the life of Ashraf Thamarassery, a social worker in the UAE.