1st Photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock Fans of Team Jacob, resign! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Dusk Hunk, 30, got married to fiance Taylor Tay Dome on Saturday, November 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, CA. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos posted by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a glimpse of Tays’ dress. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliques with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor looked dapper in a black tuxedo. After Celebrity News Interestingly enough, the actor recently admitted that his fiancé would take his last name, which would make them both Taylor Lautner. Were literally gonna be the same person, he said Kelly Clarkson in a recent interview, by The daily mail. We either keep it super simple or super complicated, he joked. Now that it’s official, they’ll likely go their separate ways, continuing to use Tay for his new bride. The beautiful couple first announced their engagement on 11/11 in a romantic post from November 2021. My absolute best friend, I CAN’T WAIT TO STILL WITH YOU, Lautner wrote alongside a photo of him kneeling in front of his future wife, surrounded by roses and candles. For her part, Tay took the same platform to write, And just like that, all my wishes came true. The Taylor Lautners first sparked the rumor mill when they were spotted together at a wedding in September 2018, and on Halloween they were social media officials with coordinating basketball-themed costumes. Lautner didn’t hold back his feelings for his beautiful new wife. Happy 23rd birthday to this amazing human who I’m always so grateful for, he captioned a cozy Instagram photo in March 2020. No one would rather be quarantined with @taydome. Hot Items Currently trendy now



