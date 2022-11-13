Nick Cannon welcomes baby #11 to the world!!!!!





Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but… …Nick Cannon is a father again. On Nov. 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th child. It’s a lot to follow, we know. “A BEAUTIFUL DAY for the arrival of ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON,'” the Masked Singer host captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. He then addressed De La Rosa personally as follows: “Mom @hiabbydelarosa, you make everything so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love you give to our children and myself.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Cannon added in his heartfelt message: “The beauty is privileged to have such a loving and spiritually inclined mother. Your resilience and strength do not go unnoticed. “Seeing you smile through the madness of the world and my constant madness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I’m not filled with gratitude for all of your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration… “You are the definition of steadfastness and virtue and it is my ongoing duty to make sure you and our children feel valued and protected every day! « MAGNIFICENT ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!” Photo via Getty Abby gave birth three days after confirming on Instagram that Cannon had fathered her third baby…and also after model Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Nick. The couple’s first child, a son named Zen, died last year aged 5 months from a brain tumour. The birth of baby Beautiful, meanwhile, also comes after Cannon announced he had welcomed his 10th child, Rise, third with Brittany Bell. (He also welcomed his ninth child, Onyx, his first with LaNisha Cole, two weeks earlier. As we noted earlier, there’s plenty to follow.) Along with Zion and Zillion with Scott, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; son Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, born in September, with Lanisha Cole. As you’d expect, the world of celebrity gossip can’t help but talk about Cannon’s relationships with A LOT of kids. Nick Cannon attends a screening here of King Of The Dancehall at the 28th Annual Palm Springs Film International Film Festival. De La Rosa, for her part, responded to the constant judgments of her modern romance with Cannon in September. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-esteem,” De La Rosa said during a Sept. 13 episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast, adding: “I get hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. “The fact that I’m open in my relationship doesn’t change or take away from the kind of mother I am to my children and the wholeness I am to them and the strength I share with them.”

