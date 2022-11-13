Northwesterns quarterback woes contribute to his downfall on the field





Daily File Photo by Kimberly Espinosa Northwest starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan is looking to catch the snap. Sullivan threw for 94 yards in Saturday’s loss at Huntington Bank Stadium.





Another week, another game where Northwestern’s offense struggled to get off the ground, dropping another game due to errors and incomplete passes on the field. And for another week, the Wildcats quarterback’s situation was a major concern. Predictably, sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan was given the start in Saturday’s 31-3 loss to Minnesota. Although Sullivan showed promise last weekend against No. 2 Ohio State, the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Big Ten) offensive line struggled tremendously against the Gophers (7-3 , 3-3 Big Ten) and both Sullivan and the backup. Ryan Hilinski left the match with injuries. “Our inability to make and sustain drives on third downs led our defense to stay on the field too long,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said. Sullivan finished the game with a total of 94 passing yards, arguably a better performance than last weekend’s wild formation craze. However, his sense of urgency and vision on the court didn’t materialize until later in the second quarter when Sullivan threw a 27-yard deep pass to senior wide receiver Malik Washington for a first down. The momentum-changing play brought NU closer to the end zone, but knocked Sullivan out of the game. After the hit, Hilinski fitted for the first time in the game, looking to reduce NU’s deficit on the scoreboard. The Washington-Hilinski connection pushed the Cats into the end zone on the field, leading to a three-point finish before halftime. Despite the last-minute success, NU’s quarterback change during the quarter raised the question of whether the team’s offensive struggles are rooted in the captain of the attacking unit. The second half brought even more changes. Fitzgerald said at the postgame press conference that medical staff cleared Sullivan to play, prompting another quarterback change. Unlike previous games, he still struggled, forcing passes on covered players or getting stopped by the Minnesota secondary. The Gophers’ box remained solid, depriving Sullivan or junior running back Evan Hull of the ability to cross the defensive line. “To me, watching that first ride, (Sullivan) looked physically uncomfortable,” Fitzgerald said. “The medical team felt it was the best decision to go with Ryan.” In the third quarter alone, the Cats covered just 42 passing yards compared to Minnesota’s 110 yards. NU’s quarterback issues remained prominent for the rest of the game. Hilinski was substituted in the game, but he was sent off with what appeared to be a lower body injury. After he left, third-string quarterback Carl Richardson entered the field, recording 37 yards and one interception. In the final quarter, fourth-string quarterback Cole Freeman also got some action. By the end of the game, NU had 206 passing yards to the Golden Gophers’ 64, but all four quarterbacks combined for a pair of interceptions. Heading into the latter part of the season, the Cats will have two more chances to end the year with another win on their roster. In last place in the Big Ten conference, if NU hopes to solve their offensive malaise, the first step is to solve the quarterback problem. “For me, it’s about sticking together, building brotherhood and sending guys in the right direction,” Washington said. “I just got together and enjoyed the last two weeks.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @sswann301

