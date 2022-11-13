Kevin Conroy, best known for playing Batman in several animated films, shows and video games, has sadly passed away at the age of 66. Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Seriesfirst reported the death of Kevin Conroy on a Facebook Publish. DC Comics confirmed the news and attributed it to cancer, prompting reactions from Kevin Conroy’s friends and fans around the world. The sadness with which Kevin Conroy’s death is received and the number of posts sharing the impact of his portrayal of Batman on so many people proves that Kevin Conroy was the ultimate Batman actor for several generations.

Of Batman: The Animated Series (1992) At 2022’s MultiVersus, Kevin Conroy portrayed Batman in multiple iterations of the character – and there was never a case in which his performance as Batman was less than perfect. In those 30 years, any DC animated movie, show, or video game starring the Dark Knight would instantly take on promise if it announced that Kevin Conroy was playing Batman. Just the fact that audiences could hear Conroy’s unique Batman voice was already enough to make a Batman project exciting, which isn’t a criticism aimed at several other actors who have voiced Batman, but a testament to how Kevin Conroy was iconic as the Dark Knight. .

Why Kevin Conroy Was Such An Amazing Batman

By the time Batman: The Animated Series created, Batman had already appeared on both television and the big screen. The Adam West Batman The show brought a lot of Batman mythos to mainstream audiences, and Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) made the caped crusader a world star. However, once Batman: The Animated Series first revealing Kevin Conroy’s Batman voice, it felt like Batman comic book readers had known for so long that they’d suddenly been given a voice. Kevin Conroy wasn’t the first actor to play the Dark Knight, but he found a voice for Batman that felt right for the character like no other did.

From Michael Keaton to Robert Pattinson, everyone in the Batman movie seems to have had a hard time figuring out what Batman should look like. Christian Bale, for example, tried out a distinct raspy voice while Zack Snyder gave Ben Affleck’s Batman a voice modulator. Kevin Conroy, however, always made playing Batman seem effortless. Batman’s impactful and imposing personality in the comics could be heard in every iteration of Batman that Conroy was able to play, whether in a more realistic approach like the Arkham games or a more fun take like Justice League Action. It is therefore no coincidence that after Batman: TASConroy continued to play Batman for three decades.

Kevin Conroy really understood the duality of Batman and Bruce Wayne

Perhaps the reason Kevin Conroy became the definitive version of Batman for so many people is that he understood the Batman and Bruce Wayne duality very quickly. Bruce Wayne and Batman are very different characters in Batman: The Animated Seriesand that’s because Conroy played each of them distinctly. The animated series Batman wasn’t just Bruce Wayne putting on a voice, it was a completely different force that had its own agency. Bruce Wayne’s billionaire playboy persona, on the other hand, was an act. Kevin Conroy realized that Bruce Wayne was the mask and the character’s veracity had to come through when he was Batman.

In addition to understanding who Batman and Bruce Wayne were, Kevin Conroy was able to adjust Batman based on media and story. Conroy’s Batman, despite being a very distinctive portrayal, was never a note. For example, in The New Adventures of Batman and Robinwhat can be considered Batman: The Animated Series season 4, Conroy made the distinction between Bruce Wayne and Batman even more noticeable by making Batman’s voice sound slightly darker than it had been in previous seasons. This change continued Justice League and Justice League Unlimitedin which Conroy’s Batman often stole the show despite sharing the screen with DC’s most famous superheroes.

Kevin Conroy’s Other Roles: More Than Batman

After starting his acting career in the theater, Kevin Conroy finds himself in the long-running television soap opera Another world his first major role. Still, Conroy did not leave the theater and continued to perform plays for several years, including in Broadway productions such as Eastern Standard. In 1985, Conroy joined the cast of the ABC soap opera Dynasty, in which he played Bart Fallmont for over a year. Other Kevin Conroy TV roles include Captain Lloyd Hamilton in Ohara and Captain Rusty Wallace in duty tower. Most recently, Kevin Conroy penned an emotional comic for DC Pride 2022 depicting the challenges he faced as a gay man in the Hollywood scene of the 80s.

Finding Batman by Kevin Conroy is one of the most important DC comics ever published, and it reveals just how much Batman meant to the actor. In those 30 years that Kevin Conroy played Batman, that admiration for the character was felt in all of his performances – whether in an iconic film Batman: TAS monologue or in a brief Justice League appearance in an animated series. Mark Hamill, who was the Joker in most Kevin Conroy movies Batman iterations, put it better in a moving statement (via DC Comics): “It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right guy for the right part, and the world was a better place for that.”

