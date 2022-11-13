Entertainment
Saratoga and Schenectady County homes have been featured in several movies in recent years
Usually, the Mark Straus Greenfield Center barn is simply a storage space. But last year it was transformed into an artist’s studio worthy of Carl Nargle, a character played by Owen Wilson in the upcoming Paint film.
A scout had passed Straus’ barn earlier that year and flagged it as an ideal studio for the film, which is set in Vermont. The story follows Nargle, a soothing-voiced local treasure who won him a following with his painting show on Vermont public television. Her works have caught the attention of many women, but Nargle is in a rut and the station isn’t getting good ratings. When a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, Carl’s fears about his painting skills come to the fore.
We are big fans of Owen Wilson, said Straus. We followed his films, and when we found out he was in it, it was very exciting.
During filming, which took place last spring, the sloping ceiling of the barns was decorated with some of Nargles’ paintings, including vibrant landscapes. A comfortable chair was installed near an easel. A cluttered work table, several cans of paint and a few throw rugs completed the scene.
Just uphill from the barn, the historic Straus House was also used during filming. Built in the late 1700s by a Revolutionary War captain, exterior scenes were shot in front.
They used the house for some stars to have changing rooms and a rest room. So when they were on break, we got to talk with them and meet them, and they were just incredibly friendly, Straus said.
This included Wilson. Meeting him was a highlight for the Straus family. They enjoyed several of his films. Bottle Rocket and many other films the actor has made with filmmaker Wes Anderson are among their favorites, along with Midnight in Paris.
The filming process took about three days, although the crew had come to visit on several other occasions before. When it came time to clean up, Straus hoped to save one of the paintings featured on the set.
When they got rid of them, I asked if they were going to throw them away and said they had to keep them because if a shot had to be redone, they needed the props, Straus said.
While he couldn’t keep the paintings, Straus got something else.
After they left, they sent a crew to clean the barn, and it was actually in better shape when they left, he said.
It was a wonderful experience. The idea of my grandkids being able to watch a movie and see their barn is great, he added.
Not far away, on West Circular Street in Saratoga Springs, Cathie Tabors’ home was also used for filming.
The cast and crew were there for one night, although the crew visited the house several other days in advance to get everything ready. Tabor’s cozy kitchen and living room have been transformed into the home of Wendy, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey. The Tabors flat-screen TV was replaced with an older, retro model to better suit the film’s setting.
Tabor was not allowed to be on location during filming – she had to stay at a local hotel – but before filming began she was able to meet the director, Brit McAdams, who she said was friendly. The scout was also friendly and pleasant to work with, she noted.
When she returned home after filming wrapped, however, Tabor noted that her belongings had been moved and the refrigerator had been turned off. Although there was nothing major wrong, it was frustrating and it isnot an experience she necessarily seeks to repeat.
It would be worth it if I could see it on screen, Tabor said.
This may be the case in the months to come.
In fact, I called the director a few months ago, and he told me that the film was no longer in production and in distribution. So he said it could take up to six months or a year, Straus said.
More local scenes
The Straus and Tabors Residences are among many in the Capital Region to be featured on the big screen.
Thirty miles away and a decade earlier, Andy and Heather Chestnuts Schenectady’s home was featured in The Place Beyond the Pines.
Filmed in the Schenectady area in 2011, the film tells the story of Luke Glanton, a motorcycle stuntman played by Ryan Gosling, who resorts to extreme measures to support his young child. During a heist gone wrong, he meets Avery Cross, a rookie Schenectady cop played by Bradley Cooper. A long conflict ensued between the two men and their families.
Crews spent several days in September 2011 filming scenes inside and outside the Chestnuts House, which was built in 1907 for City Judge Alexander Vedder. After a few early visits, the house was transformed into the home of Cross’ father, played by Harris Yulin, with masculine and nautical themes and decorations.
The original plan, as Andy Chestnut understood it, was to shoot a scene in which Avery Cross and his father have a heart-to-heart conversation. But it turned into so much more after Tropical Storm Irene swept through the area.
It was Labor Day weekend in 2011 when Hurricane Irene passed, and I think it was Sunday of that weekend when all the bridges were closed over the Mohawk, said Chestnut. Director Derek [Cianfrance] spent the day at our house because all his trucks and stuff were across the river and he couldn’t get there.
After that day, Chestnut said Cianfrance decided to film additional scenes in the house, including scenes after Cross’ father’s death and Cross’ inheritance of the house. It was also after that day that Heather Chestnut, who already had some acting experience, was asked if she could play Cross’ stepmother in the film.
She is in two scenes filmed at another Schenectady house, this one on Story Avenue, and has a role in one of them.
We had to eat spaghetti and meatballs for three and a half hours, and every time he said cut, [he told us] reload your plates and act like you’re hungry. It was crazy, but you do what you have to to be in the movies, Heather Chestnut told The Gazette in a previous interview.
The Chestnut family was allowed to stay home for some scenes, even those that were filmed at night.
We went to bed when the whole crew was filming downstairs while we slept, Andy Chestnut said.
Despite the fact that the filming took place in their house, the family did not know the whole story of the film.
I didn’t know the script, Chestnut said. We found some shooting schedules and things so we saw some lines of dialogue, [but] we really had no idea what was going on in the movie.
When the family finally got to see the movie, it was a surreal experience but one they enjoyed.
I am a psychotherapist. It was a good family therapy movie, Chestnut said.
Here is an overview of other films and shows that have been filmed in the capital region in recent years:
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, was filmed in Schenectady earlier this year and recently began airing on HBO.
- Three Women, a Showtime production, was shot in Schenectady and Niskayuna in 2021.
- The HBO series The Gilded Age recently filmed in Troy, Albany and Cohoes.
- Succession, also an HBO series, was filmed in Albany in 2019.
- White House Plumbers, produced by HBO, was filmed in Albany in 2021.
- The Amazon Primes series Modern Love shot scenes for the first two seasons at Schenectady.
- “Isabelle, released in 2018 and starring Adam Brody, shot scenes in Saratoga.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts
|
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/11/12/saratoga-and-schenectady-county-homes-featured-in-several-films-in-recent-years/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saratoga and Schenectady County homes have been featured in several movies in recent years
- Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In NE: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines
- ‘Mediating Differences’: Author on the Preservation of Democracy
- Porsha Williams secretly got a marriage license…months before accidentally revealing her wedding dress
- Winners Selected for 82nd NWWS International Open Exhibition Showcase the Versatility of Water Media
- Teen shot dead with bb gun in Hollywood, now search for the shooter
- Stocks cap best week since June on slowing US inflation
- In the 2022 election, the GOP is paying to be Trump’s party
- Kevin Conroy was the ultimate Batman actor
- Alabama Womens Tennis puts on a strong showing on the opening day of the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; Tremors felt all over Delhi – Moneycontrol
- Sir Tom Devine: Boris Johnson’s list brings ‘dishonor’ to Lords