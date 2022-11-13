Saratoga and Schenectady County homes have been featured in several movies in recent years

Usually, the Mark Straus Greenfield Center barn is simply a storage space. But last year it was transformed into an artist’s studio worthy of Carl Nargle, a character played by Owen Wilson in the upcoming Paint film.

A scout had passed Straus’ barn earlier that year and flagged it as an ideal studio for the film, which is set in Vermont. The story follows Nargle, a soothing-voiced local treasure who won him a following with his painting show on Vermont public television. Her works have caught the attention of many women, but Nargle is in a rut and the station isn’t getting good ratings. When a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, Carl’s fears about his painting skills come to the fore.

We are big fans of Owen Wilson, said Straus. We followed his films, and when we found out he was in it, it was very exciting.

During filming, which took place last spring, the sloping ceiling of the barns was decorated with some of Nargles’ paintings, including vibrant landscapes. A comfortable chair was installed near an easel. A cluttered work table, several cans of paint and a few throw rugs completed the scene.

Just uphill from the barn, the historic Straus House was also used during filming. Built in the late 1700s by a Revolutionary War captain, exterior scenes were shot in front.

They used the house for some stars to have changing rooms and a rest room. So when they were on break, we got to talk with them and meet them, and they were just incredibly friendly, Straus said.

This included Wilson. Meeting him was a highlight for the Straus family. They enjoyed several of his films. Bottle Rocket and many other films the actor has made with filmmaker Wes Anderson are among their favorites, along with Midnight in Paris.

The filming process took about three days, although the crew had come to visit on several other occasions before. When it came time to clean up, Straus hoped to save one of the paintings featured on the set.

When they got rid of them, I asked if they were going to throw them away and said they had to keep them because if a shot had to be redone, they needed the props, Straus said.

While he couldn’t keep the paintings, Straus got something else.

After they left, they sent a crew to clean the barn, and it was actually in better shape when they left, he said.

It was a wonderful experience. The idea of ​​my grandkids being able to watch a movie and see their barn is great, he added.

Not far away, on West Circular Street in Saratoga Springs, Cathie Tabors’ home was also used for filming.

The cast and crew were there for one night, although the crew visited the house several other days in advance to get everything ready. Tabor’s cozy kitchen and living room have been transformed into the home of Wendy, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey. The Tabors flat-screen TV was replaced with an older, retro model to better suit the film’s setting.

Tabor was not allowed to be on location during filming – she had to stay at a local hotel – but before filming began she was able to meet the director, Brit McAdams, who she said was friendly. The scout was also friendly and pleasant to work with, she noted.

When she returned home after filming wrapped, however, Tabor noted that her belongings had been moved and the refrigerator had been turned off. Although there was nothing major wrong, it was frustrating and it isnot an experience she necessarily seeks to repeat.

It would be worth it if I could see it on screen, Tabor said.

This may be the case in the months to come.

In fact, I called the director a few months ago, and he told me that the film was no longer in production and in distribution. So he said it could take up to six months or a year, Straus said.

More local scenes

The Straus and Tabors Residences are among many in the Capital Region to be featured on the big screen.

Thirty miles away and a decade earlier, Andy and Heather Chestnuts Schenectady’s home was featured in The Place Beyond the Pines.

Filmed in the Schenectady area in 2011, the film tells the story of Luke Glanton, a motorcycle stuntman played by Ryan Gosling, who resorts to extreme measures to support his young child. During a heist gone wrong, he meets Avery Cross, a rookie Schenectady cop played by Bradley Cooper. A long conflict ensued between the two men and their families.

Crews spent several days in September 2011 filming scenes inside and outside the Chestnuts House, which was built in 1907 for City Judge Alexander Vedder. After a few early visits, the house was transformed into the home of Cross’ father, played by Harris Yulin, with masculine and nautical themes and decorations.

The original plan, as Andy Chestnut understood it, was to shoot a scene in which Avery Cross and his father have a heart-to-heart conversation. But it turned into so much more after Tropical Storm Irene swept through the area.

It was Labor Day weekend in 2011 when Hurricane Irene passed, and I think it was Sunday of that weekend when all the bridges were closed over the Mohawk, said Chestnut. Director Derek [Cianfrance] spent the day at our house because all his trucks and stuff were across the river and he couldn’t get there.

After that day, Chestnut said Cianfrance decided to film additional scenes in the house, including scenes after Cross’ father’s death and Cross’ inheritance of the house. It was also after that day that Heather Chestnut, who already had some acting experience, was asked if she could play Cross’ stepmother in the film.

She is in two scenes filmed at another Schenectady house, this one on Story Avenue, and has a role in one of them.

We had to eat spaghetti and meatballs for three and a half hours, and every time he said cut, [he told us] reload your plates and act like you’re hungry. It was crazy, but you do what you have to to be in the movies, Heather Chestnut told The Gazette in a previous interview.

The Chestnut family was allowed to stay home for some scenes, even those that were filmed at night.

We went to bed when the whole crew was filming downstairs while we slept, Andy Chestnut said.

Despite the fact that the filming took place in their house, the family did not know the whole story of the film.

I didn’t know the script, Chestnut said. We found some shooting schedules and things so we saw some lines of dialogue, [but] we really had no idea what was going on in the movie.

When the family finally got to see the movie, it was a surreal experience but one they enjoyed.

I am a psychotherapist. It was a good family therapy movie, Chestnut said.

Here is an overview of other films and shows that have been filmed in the capital region in recent years:

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, was filmed in Schenectady earlier this year and recently began airing on HBO.

Three Women, a Showtime production, was shot in Schenectady and Niskayuna in 2021.

The HBO series The Gilded Age recently filmed in Troy, Albany and Cohoes.

Succession, also an HBO series, was filmed in Albany in 2019.

White House Plumbers, produced by HBO, was filmed in Albany in 2021.

The Amazon Primes series Modern Love shot scenes for the first two seasons at Schenectady.

“Isabelle, released in 2018 and starring Adam Brody, shot scenes in Saratoga.

