Entertainment
Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce the birth of their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover
social
Wishes and congratulatory messages always pour in for new parents
Posted on 13.11.22, 10:10
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Good news keeps pouring in from Bollywood celebrities. A few days after netizens celebrated the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s granddaughter, we have another new baby in B-Town. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed a baby girl. In an Instagram post yesterday, the two actors shared the good news and we got a glimpse of those adorable little baby feet too! The couple named their little angel Devi Basu Singh Grover and the name is surely special to both of them. The message reads: “The physical manifestation of our love and Ma’s blessings is here now and it is Divine (sic).”
As the news broke, several Bollywood celebrities appeared in the comments section to send congratulatory messages to the new parents. Actor She is Mirza welcomed the “little one” and wrote: “Love love and always more love! I look forward to meeting you. All our blessings. Ayaz Khan also expressed his joy by adding a whole bunch of festive emojis. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji wished the family happiness and congratulated the couple, just like ours Rituparna Sengupta. Seeing Bipasha and Karan take on new roles as they begin a beautiful new chapter in their lives will surely be a wholesome experience for all of us!
—Sohini Dasgupta
|
