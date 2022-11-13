An actor for all seasons and all emotions

He etched himself into Bollywood history playing – in his first major role – a foul-mouthed, sadistic and vicious robber, but there was so much more to him than just being Gabbar Singh from ‘Sholay’. While Amjad Khan’s oeuvre of over 220 films has him playing the “heavyweight” villain, usually against Amitabh Bachchan, he has also excelled in more positive and even comedic roles.

Besides, he was able enough to hold a long discussion on various issues with Satyajit Ray.

Take his Filmfare Award nominations as a measure. Amjad Khan was nominated seven times during the height of his acting career from 1976 to 1986 – five times for Best Supporting Actor (including two nominations in a year once) and twice for Best Performance in a comedic role (both in the same year), and won twice in the first category and once in the second.

In the first category, apart from ‘Sholay’ in 1976 – where he lost to Shashi Kapoor for ‘Deewar’, the rest of his roles were far from villainous – a cunning, drumming police inspector in ‘Qurbani’ (1981), the hero’s wealthy and supportive friend in “Yaarana” and an affable police officer in the teen romance “Love Story” (both from 1982). Even in “Dada” (1980), where he is a hitman, there is a pattern of redemption for him.

And those weren’t just exceptions – there were many others where Amjad Khan, who was born on this day (November 12) in 1940, had the audience cheering him on, instead of booing or hating his character on screen.

But, before listing a few, let’s first look at his life and career. Son of villain and actor Jayant (Zakariya Khan), best known as the father of the eponymous character in ‘Madhumati’ (1958) and the hapless brigadier in that sinister war film ‘Haqeeqat’ (1964), Amjad Khan was brought in to play since his very childhood.

While starting out on stage during his college years in Bombay, he had an uncredited role as a child artist in the offbeat romantic fantasy “Nazneen” (1951), starring Madhubala, Nasir Khan (the brother junior of Dilip Kumar) and his father. He was next seen in Kishore Kumar’s crime thriller “Char Paise” (1955) and “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin” (1957) produced by Raj Kapoor, where he again played a minor role. His first adult film appearance was again in a small uncredited role as a street criminal in Dev Anand’s social drama “Maya” (1961), where he again shared screen space with his father who plays the ruthless gang leader.

Amjad Khan then worked as an assistant to legendary filmmaker K. Asif and had a small role in his Laila-Majnun inspired “Love and God”, which however remained incomplete and was not released until two decades later. In the 1960s, we see him more or less on stage – and this will have an impact on his future.

Amjad Khan was next seen on screen in a war movie – “Hindustan ki Kasam” (1973), where he plays a Pakistani Air Force officer befriended by an Indian spy on a mission, before “Sholay” comes to him. Incidentally, his selection, performance and reception are a story full of twists and turns.

While writing the character, Javed Akhtar remembered a youngster he had seen in a play almost ten years ago and thought he would be a good fit. He told his screenwriting partner, Salim Khan, who knowing Amjad Khan’s father, agreed. In fact, it was then Salim Khan who once ran into Amjad Khan and took him to meet director Ramesh Sippy.

According to the story, Sippy was resting in a room when Amjad Khan entered, and just seeing him in silhouette was enough to convince him that they had found Gabbar. While the first choice had been Danny Denzongpa, he withdrew due to scheduling issues as Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, upon reading the script, wanted the role.

However, during filming, Salim-Javed somehow thought his voice was too weak, he didn’t radiate the necessary threat and tried to get him to change but that didn’t happen.

Amjad Khan, who had prepared thoroughly for the role, including a careful reading of journalist Tarun Kumar Bhaduri’s captivating book about the legendary dacoits of the Chambal Valley, learned of it later and was furious, and did not never worked with them again. Moreover, after its release, “Sholay” initially garnered a lukewarm response and even Gabbar Singh’s heartless naughtiness did not elicit much emotion, but as word of mouth reports were spreading, the film slowly moved towards blockbuster status and Gabbar Singh towards becoming an icon – with his dialogues becoming catchphrases. There are anecdotal reports that “Tera kya hoga, Kaalia?” was a favorite of North Indian policemen.

Amjad Khan was on the verge of fame in Bollywood, but his career – and his life – nearly ended prematurely in 1976 when he and his wife were seriously injured in a road accident on the Goa-Bombay highway – and it was Amitabh Bachchan, who signed the consent form for his emergency surgery.

He quickly rebounded and in 1977, showed his histrionic talents when he was cast by Satyajit Ray to play the last Nawab of Awadh, the ill-fated Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in the auteur’s only Hindi film “Shatranj Ke Khiladi “. Journalist-turned-screenwriter Javed Siddiqi, who was hired for the project, later wrote that when he first met Ray, the legendary filmmaker sketched Amjad Khan as the Nawab.

Ray’s wife also had fond memories of the actor. Recalling a time when he came to their house for dinner, Bijaya Ray, in his autobiography “Manik And I, My Life with Satyajit Ray” (2012) called him a “wonderful man”, who “spoke with charm and was very well educated.” too”. “He and Manik found a lot of things to discuss, and the time flew,” she recalls.

Throughout the rest of the 1970s and most of the 1980s, Amjad Khan went from strength to strength. While he evoked thrills and chills like the diamond smuggler Saudagar Singh in “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”, the kidnapper in “Inkaar”, the tyrannical landlord in “Ganga ki Saugandh” (all 1977), the volatile criminal Dilawar in “Muqaddar ka Sikandar” (1978), the spoiled brat Kaaliram in “Barsaat Ki Ek Raat” (1981), the greedy and murderous uncle in “Satte Pe Satta” (1982) and many others, he also restored the balance.

Remember, him as Inspector Amjad Khan. drumming merrily with a fake beard, or joining Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna in that sword dance in “Qurbani” (1981), Robert D’Souza, the adoptive father of Sanjay Dutt in his first “Rocky” (1981), the torn Ranvir Singh from “Laawaris” (1981), the generous Bishan from “Yaarana” (1981), Vatsyayan (of “Kama Sutra” fame) in “Utsav” (1984), the brash Prince Vishwanath from fantasy” Pataal Bhairavi” (1985), or the helpful lawyer Harish from “Chameli ki Shaadi” (1986) among others.

However, Amjad Khan’s accident in 1976 took a toll on his health and he succumbed too soon to a heart attack in 1992, depriving moviegoers of a talented actor capable of evoking all sorts of emotions.