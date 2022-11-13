Entertainment
An actor for all seasons and all emotions
He etched himself into Bollywood history playing – in his first major role – a foul-mouthed, sadistic and vicious robber, but there was so much more to him than just being Gabbar Singh from ‘Sholay’. While Amjad Khan’s oeuvre of over 220 films has him playing the “heavyweight” villain, usually against Amitabh Bachchan, he has also excelled in more positive and even comedic roles.
Besides, he was able enough to hold a long discussion on various issues with Satyajit Ray.
Take his Filmfare Award nominations as a measure. Amjad Khan was nominated seven times during the height of his acting career from 1976 to 1986 – five times for Best Supporting Actor (including two nominations in a year once) and twice for Best Performance in a comedic role (both in the same year), and won twice in the first category and once in the second.
In the first category, apart from ‘Sholay’ in 1976 – where he lost to Shashi Kapoor for ‘Deewar’, the rest of his roles were far from villainous – a cunning, drumming police inspector in ‘Qurbani’ (1981), the hero’s wealthy and supportive friend in “Yaarana” and an affable police officer in the teen romance “Love Story” (both from 1982). Even in “Dada” (1980), where he is a hitman, there is a pattern of redemption for him.
And those weren’t just exceptions – there were many others where Amjad Khan, who was born on this day (November 12) in 1940, had the audience cheering him on, instead of booing or hating his character on screen.
But, before listing a few, let’s first look at his life and career. Son of villain and actor Jayant (Zakariya Khan), best known as the father of the eponymous character in ‘Madhumati’ (1958) and the hapless brigadier in that sinister war film ‘Haqeeqat’ (1964), Amjad Khan was brought in to play since his very childhood.
While starting out on stage during his college years in Bombay, he had an uncredited role as a child artist in the offbeat romantic fantasy “Nazneen” (1951), starring Madhubala, Nasir Khan (the brother junior of Dilip Kumar) and his father. He was next seen in Kishore Kumar’s crime thriller “Char Paise” (1955) and “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin” (1957) produced by Raj Kapoor, where he again played a minor role. His first adult film appearance was again in a small uncredited role as a street criminal in Dev Anand’s social drama “Maya” (1961), where he again shared screen space with his father who plays the ruthless gang leader.
Amjad Khan then worked as an assistant to legendary filmmaker K. Asif and had a small role in his Laila-Majnun inspired “Love and God”, which however remained incomplete and was not released until two decades later. In the 1960s, we see him more or less on stage – and this will have an impact on his future.
Amjad Khan was next seen on screen in a war movie – “Hindustan ki Kasam” (1973), where he plays a Pakistani Air Force officer befriended by an Indian spy on a mission, before “Sholay” comes to him. Incidentally, his selection, performance and reception are a story full of twists and turns.
While writing the character, Javed Akhtar remembered a youngster he had seen in a play almost ten years ago and thought he would be a good fit. He told his screenwriting partner, Salim Khan, who knowing Amjad Khan’s father, agreed. In fact, it was then Salim Khan who once ran into Amjad Khan and took him to meet director Ramesh Sippy.
According to the story, Sippy was resting in a room when Amjad Khan entered, and just seeing him in silhouette was enough to convince him that they had found Gabbar. While the first choice had been Danny Denzongpa, he withdrew due to scheduling issues as Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, upon reading the script, wanted the role.
However, during filming, Salim-Javed somehow thought his voice was too weak, he didn’t radiate the necessary threat and tried to get him to change but that didn’t happen.
Amjad Khan, who had prepared thoroughly for the role, including a careful reading of journalist Tarun Kumar Bhaduri’s captivating book about the legendary dacoits of the Chambal Valley, learned of it later and was furious, and did not never worked with them again. Moreover, after its release, “Sholay” initially garnered a lukewarm response and even Gabbar Singh’s heartless naughtiness did not elicit much emotion, but as word of mouth reports were spreading, the film slowly moved towards blockbuster status and Gabbar Singh towards becoming an icon – with his dialogues becoming catchphrases. There are anecdotal reports that “Tera kya hoga, Kaalia?” was a favorite of North Indian policemen.
Amjad Khan was on the verge of fame in Bollywood, but his career – and his life – nearly ended prematurely in 1976 when he and his wife were seriously injured in a road accident on the Goa-Bombay highway – and it was Amitabh Bachchan, who signed the consent form for his emergency surgery.
He quickly rebounded and in 1977, showed his histrionic talents when he was cast by Satyajit Ray to play the last Nawab of Awadh, the ill-fated Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in the auteur’s only Hindi film “Shatranj Ke Khiladi “. Journalist-turned-screenwriter Javed Siddiqi, who was hired for the project, later wrote that when he first met Ray, the legendary filmmaker sketched Amjad Khan as the Nawab.
Ray’s wife also had fond memories of the actor. Recalling a time when he came to their house for dinner, Bijaya Ray, in his autobiography “Manik And I, My Life with Satyajit Ray” (2012) called him a “wonderful man”, who “spoke with charm and was very well educated.” too”. “He and Manik found a lot of things to discuss, and the time flew,” she recalls.
Throughout the rest of the 1970s and most of the 1980s, Amjad Khan went from strength to strength. While he evoked thrills and chills like the diamond smuggler Saudagar Singh in “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”, the kidnapper in “Inkaar”, the tyrannical landlord in “Ganga ki Saugandh” (all 1977), the volatile criminal Dilawar in “Muqaddar ka Sikandar” (1978), the spoiled brat Kaaliram in “Barsaat Ki Ek Raat” (1981), the greedy and murderous uncle in “Satte Pe Satta” (1982) and many others, he also restored the balance.
Remember, him as Inspector Amjad Khan. drumming merrily with a fake beard, or joining Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna in that sword dance in “Qurbani” (1981), Robert D’Souza, the adoptive father of Sanjay Dutt in his first “Rocky” (1981), the torn Ranvir Singh from “Laawaris” (1981), the generous Bishan from “Yaarana” (1981), Vatsyayan (of “Kama Sutra” fame) in “Utsav” (1984), the brash Prince Vishwanath from fantasy” Pataal Bhairavi” (1985), or the helpful lawyer Harish from “Chameli ki Shaadi” (1986) among others.
However, Amjad Khan’s accident in 1976 took a toll on his health and he succumbed too soon to a heart attack in 1992, depriving moviegoers of a talented actor capable of evoking all sorts of emotions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/amjad-khan-an-actor-for-all-seasons-and-emotions-2455743/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An actor for all seasons and all emotions
- Mustangs season ends disappointingly | News, Sports, Jobs
- Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
- T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja, Pakistan’s hero of 1992, reveals Imran Khan’s speech to the team – News
- Ranveer Singhs Cirkus, Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Set To Revive Bollywood’s Beaten Box Office, Analysts Predict (Exclusive)
- Third period goal elevates Princeton on Saturday’s men’s hockey
- Utah experts say the 3.6-magnitude earthquake is a reminder to prepare for the future | KJZZ
- Beloved North Hollywood bookstore suffers damage after fire – NBC Los Angeles
- PM Modi lays foundation stone for 5 projects in Visakhapatnam and dedicates two to the nation
- How is Reform Britain targeting disgruntled Conservatives for their vote?
- Study: DFW is the 2nd most festive city in the United States, one of the three cities in Texas in the top 5
- Police case against actor and politician Pawan Kalyan for stunt on the roof of a car