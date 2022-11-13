Iconic Hollywood hits Brad Pitt regrets turning down





Brad Pitthas has starred in more cinematic gems than most actors can even dream of. During his illustrious career, Pitt appeared in many modern masterpieces, but he still regrets turning down projects that have become truly iconic. During a conversation withOKAY! MagazinePitt opened up about the incredible opportunities that had slipped through his fingers and cited the iconic sci-fi hitThe matrix. Pitt said: If we did a show about the great movies I passed on, we need two nights I passed onThe matrix. I took the red pill! Although most fans can’t think ofThe matrixwithout associating Keanu Reeves with the film, there was a time when Pitt was considered for the immortal role of Neos. However, the actor had to give up the project due to commitments in other productions such asBeing John MalkovichandSeven years in Tibet. Earlier this year, Pitt revealed that he plans to retire as an actor soon to focus on becoming a film producer. Due to the seriousness of the announcement, many reporters have asked Pitt to reflect on the ups and downs of his career in recent interviews. During the promotional campaign for his latest filmBallFormPitt spoke about his attitude towards new projects withBBC Radio 1: No, that’s the strongest word we have, it’s more important what you say no to than what you say yes to. You have to say no 10, 20, 30 times before you find a yes. Unfortunately for Pitt, he said no to movies likeThe Shawshank RedemptionandThe dead. Check out some of the movies below. Iconic hits Brad Pitt regrets turning down: The matrix (Wachowski Sisters, 1999)

Apollo 13 (Ron Howard, 1995)

The Bourne Identity (Doug Liman, 2002)

The Shawshank Redemption (Franck Darabont, 1994)

almost known (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

The dead (Martin Scorsese, 2006) While talking about the acclaimed films he passed on, Pitt credited the genius of the actors who replaced him: I passed on some great hits. No, because whoever actor ended up doing it is theirs. Although Pitt has announced his potential retirement, he is set to star in a number of high-profile projects, such as Damien ChazellesBabylonand a new thriller starring George Clooney. Follow Far Out Magazine on our social networks, onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

