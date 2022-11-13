Entertainment
The mother of Lee Ji Han, actor who died in the Itaewon tragedy, joins the investigation campaign and publishes a handwritten letter to her son
The late actor’s mother Lee Ji Hanwho lost his life in the Itaewon tragedy on October 29, wrote his son a letter of deep mourning.
She went public with the contents of the letter via her personal Instagram account after first sharing it to a Democratic Party of Korea ceremony signaling the launch of a campaign to collect signatures for parliamentary and independent inquiries into the tragedy.
“I am Ji Han’s mother,” she said in her Instagram post. “I wrote a letter like this just in case Ji Han could read it somewhere. I wanted to share it with everyone so that an event like this never happens again.”
The letter reads as follows:
“Ji Han, ever since you were born, you had a pointed nose and you were handsome. You were gentle even in my belly, so I even touched him to say, ‘Is he okay?’ When I was raising you, you were so sweet and kind that I thought I could raise 20 other people like you.
You worked hard and put in a lot of effort before filming ‘Gye-jeol of Kkokdu.’ You didn’t skip a day of exercise, and I always felt so sad that you controlled your eating because I heard you say so many times, ‘Mom, can I eat more of this?’ It was finally time for the effort to pay off and the show was about to air. What a thunderclap. I still can’t believe it because what happened is so mind boggling.
When I fall asleep holding your phone with your photo by my bedside, your mother’s heart pounds because I’m afraid the sun will rise. My first treasure that would say, ‘Do you know how much I love you, mum?’ when I came to your room and held your hand from time to time. How can you walk past me? At your funeral, when I saw the hundreds of acquaintances and friends who loved you, I felt even more overwhelmed with the thought “our Ji Han lived well” and no longer wanted to search for the meaning of life. .
I’m scared of the rising sun in the morning and I’m so hungry I want to sew my mouth shut thinking of How can I put food in my mouth? Ji Han used to say, “I can make money and buy it myself,” because you were worried that it would be a burden on your mother if you wanted to buy something. I didn’t know you were also volunteering. They always say “Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”. You have done such good deeds.
Should I be grateful when police cars and motorcycles escorted your coffin-laden limo? Or if they escorted you to Itaewon Alley well, you shouldn’t have been escorted to your death. I’m so angry and resentful. I love you son. I respect you, son. I miss you, son. Good job, son. Can’t we meet again? God, take me instead and give us back our Ji Han. You’re welcome. I hope you are doing well there, my son, comfortably and without pain. Mom will follow you one day.
To my treasure, Ji Han. From mom.”
Meanwhile, as previously reported, Lee Jihan, who is also known for his former participation in mnetidol survival program”Produce 101 Season 2died in the recent Itaewon tragedy. He was 25 when he died and had been filming ‘Kkokdu’s Gye-jeol’ since last month. His role has since been filled by the actor Lee Jung Joun.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.allkpop.com/article/2022/11/mother-of-lee-ji-han-actor-who-passed-in-itaewon-tragedy-joins-investigation-campaign-releases-handwritten-letter-to-son
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The mother of Lee Ji Han, actor who died in the Itaewon tragedy, joins the investigation campaign and publishes a handwritten letter to her son
- Tiffany Trump dazzled in a sparkling, beaded wedding dress as she married Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
- To achieve 23% NRE by 2025, Jokowi invites us to invest in ASEAN
- Iconic Hollywood hits Brad Pitt regrets turning down
- Saturday Night Live Cold Open Spoofs’ Fox & Friends try to quit Donald Trump after midterm losses – Deadline
- Watch: Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate’s special message to the England cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup Final
- An actor for all seasons and all emotions
- Mustangs season ends disappointingly | News, Sports, Jobs
- Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
- T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja, Pakistan’s hero of 1992, reveals Imran Khan’s speech to the team – News
- Ranveer Singhs Cirkus, Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Set To Revive Bollywood’s Beaten Box Office, Analysts Predict (Exclusive)
- Third period goal elevates Princeton on Saturday’s men’s hockey