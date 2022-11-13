The mother of Lee Ji Han, actor who died in the Itaewon tragedy, joins the investigation campaign and publishes a handwritten letter to her son

The late actor’s mother Lee Ji Hanwho lost his life in the Itaewon tragedy on October 29, wrote his son a letter of deep mourning.

She went public with the contents of the letter via her personal Instagram account after first sharing it to a Democratic Party of Korea ceremony signaling the launch of a campaign to collect signatures for parliamentary and independent inquiries into the tragedy.

“I am Ji Han’s mother,” she said in her Instagram post. “I wrote a letter like this just in case Ji Han could read it somewhere. I wanted to share it with everyone so that an event like this never happens again.”

The letter reads as follows:

“Ji Han, ever since you were born, you had a pointed nose and you were handsome. You were gentle even in my belly, so I even touched him to say, ‘Is he okay?’ When I was raising you, you were so sweet and kind that I thought I could raise 20 other people like you.

You worked hard and put in a lot of effort before filming ‘Gye-jeol of Kkokdu.’ You didn’t skip a day of exercise, and I always felt so sad that you controlled your eating because I heard you say so many times, ‘Mom, can I eat more of this?’ It was finally time for the effort to pay off and the show was about to air. What a thunderclap. I still can’t believe it because what happened is so mind boggling.

When I fall asleep holding your phone with your photo by my bedside, your mother’s heart pounds because I’m afraid the sun will rise. My first treasure that would say, ‘Do you know how much I love you, mum?’ when I came to your room and held your hand from time to time. How can you walk past me? At your funeral, when I saw the hundreds of acquaintances and friends who loved you, I felt even more overwhelmed with the thought “our Ji Han lived well” and no longer wanted to search for the meaning of life. .

I’m scared of the rising sun in the morning and I’m so hungry I want to sew my mouth shut thinking of How can I put food in my mouth? Ji Han used to say, “I can make money and buy it myself,” because you were worried that it would be a burden on your mother if you wanted to buy something. I didn’t know you were also volunteering. They always say “Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”. You have done such good deeds.

Should I be grateful when police cars and motorcycles escorted your coffin-laden limo? Or if they escorted you to Itaewon Alley well, you shouldn’t have been escorted to your death. I’m so angry and resentful. I love you son. I respect you, son. I miss you, son. Good job, son. Can’t we meet again? God, take me instead and give us back our Ji Han. You’re welcome. I hope you are doing well there, my son, comfortably and without pain. Mom will follow you one day.

To my treasure, Ji Han. From mom.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Lee Jihan, who is also known for his former participation in mnetidol survival program”Produce 101 Season 2died in the recent Itaewon tragedy. He was 25 when he died and had been filming ‘Kkokdu’s Gye-jeol’ since last month. His role has since been filled by the actor Lee Jung Joun.