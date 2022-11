‘In Hollywood, a lot of people are missing’: Kanye West’s New Bombshell Rant reveals Hollywood cartel canceling celebrities, says Bill Cosby, Dr. Dre, Michael Jordan were ‘Hollywood sacrifices’

Kanye West is trending again on social media, but this time he resorted to outrageous claims, alleging LeBron James, Jay Z and Beyonce. They are among the many celebrities “control” by the powers that be, and his mother and Michael Jordan’s father were “sacrifice.” The rapper was inside his car fielding questions from the paparazzi when he went on a rant about why he was out of control. Also Read: Kanye West to Lose Over $2.2 Million After Music Legend KRS-Ones Boogie Down Productions Sued Him for Failing to Pay Royalties After Illegally Using Their Music Kanye West talks about some Hollywood sacrifices Kanye West, better known as Ye, is an American rapper, songwriter, and fashion designer. He married Kim Kardashian in Florence in 2014, and the couple have three children: North, Saint and Chicago. He has received several accolades and owns his own fashion brand, Yeezy. West continued his rant by stating that Minister Louis Farrakhan “lightened” him before launching into a tirade about Hollywood’s sacrifices. West also most likely referenced Shaquille O’Neal’s Twitter attack on his and James’s decision to leave the boutique episode. They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barclay, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce, West says. But they can’t control me. There is no name that I will not name. It is done. “My mom [Donda West] was sacrificed, Kanye West said. “Michael Jordan, and him? His father, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Here in Hollywood, a lot of people are missing. Sounds like it could be a lot to control and traumatize. Related: Two Human Jizzstains: Kim Kardashian Fans Outraged After $1.8 Billion Beauty Mogul Was Spotted With Controversial Ex Kanye West Despite Slamming Him After Offensive rant According to Kanye West, Hollywood follows the policy of “Monetize and traumatize” but they can’t control him because he has freedom of speech and can talk about any subject he wants. Kanye West says he has freedom of speech Kanye West concluded his outburst by adding that he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail since he didn’t murder anyone, while naming a few other celebrities. “This truth will be heard” West says. “You can’t send any of you Meek Mills, all of you Puffies, all of you Lil Boosies, any of those names, any of those people who have to listen to you because they have legal rights [issues]. I never killed anyone, did I? I’m the kitty who never killed anyone, am I? But that means I could say whatever I want and not go to jail. Also Read: It Was Just Heartbreaking: Amid Bankruptcy Rumors, Kanye Wests Fans Are Also Leaving Him As Anti-Semitic Rime Makes Him A Nightmarish Idol Kanye West has been pretty outspoken lately, and his statements have gotten him in serious trouble. After a storm of anti-Semitic slurs on social media, the 45-year-old rapper lost his billionaire status and a slew of business partnerships. However, he still continues his rants. Source: Mark

