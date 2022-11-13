A new neighborhood gay bar is finally opening in West Hollywood





Check out the photos of the new new neighborhood gay bar that has FINALLY opened in the city of West Hollywood at 8737 Santa Monica Boulevard. The soft opening took place at 6pm yesterday, Friday 12 November 2021. It took over space from the former home of the Gym Sporstbar. Management says it will start with limited hours and have a grand opening next weekend. The new WeHo business opened its doors without a name (the owner is silent on its baptized name) this weekend. Owner Jay Krymis, who also owns the space formerly known as Fubar at 7994 Santa Monica Boulevard, was hoping to open his brand new neighborhood gay bar over Halloween weekend, but the business venture was plagued by delays that did not allow to take advantage of this busy weekend in the Rainbow District. Krymis officially announced the closure of FUBAR Weho on October 10 via an Instagram Story. The WeHo Dive bar known for hosting events like BFD Thursdays, Dicks Den and Adonis Lounge LA, has closed after about 24 years at this location. It never opened after the COVID-19 shutdown. In this same instagram story, Krymis asked for prayers from the bar and nightclub gods that he might open as early as Halloween weekend, but Hallow’s Eve came and went, and the Great Pumpkin was nowhere in sight. The bar remained closed for a few more weeks until this weekend. The bar had a decent crowd an hour after opening (if you know, you know). The new space pays homage to LGBTQ history with old magazine clippings, artwork and photographs of famous LGBT faces behind the bar and on the walls. There’s a “Bar” neon sign that comes from FUBAR, along with photos and other memorabilia from the closed space (the bar menu includes a drink called FUBAR). There are floor-to-ceiling doorways that open up the entire bar and patio area with heat lamps in place for the cold months ahead. There’s also a photo of recently deceased comedian and actor Leslie Jordan sitting front and center surrounded by bottles of high-end liquor, which would have given the comedian who was known for being clean and sober a laugh. Jordan recently passed away on October 24, 2022, in a car accident believed to have been caused by some sort of medical emergency. Manager Danny says he also doesn’t know the name of the new bar he’s running and that Krymus is the only one to reveal the name presumably before or during its grand opening. Liquor license number 638092 relating to 8737 Santa Monica Boulevard still bears the trade name Dolly Shine, as of the publication of this article, which Krymis claims is not the real name he chose. One thing is certain about the new neighborhood bar in West Hollywood: the owner says the bar will be “gay, gay, gay”.

