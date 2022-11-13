Spent his whole life at the airport, Hollywood film shot on his story, died of a heart attack

many years of your life airport Iranians exiled after spending mehran karimi naseri deceased. He spent a large part of his life at Charles de Gaulle in Paris. Gentleman who personally knew Mehran Karimi from Russia Alfred Also called by name. Let us tell you that his life story inspired famous Hollywood director Spielberg. After which he directed the hit film “The Terminal”. He died on Saturday of a heart attack at the same airport. This news comes from Variety.

Mehran first started living in an airport in 1988, when he was denied refugee status for political reasons. The UK did not grant her this status despite being a Scottish mother. He himself decided to spend his life at the airport because he was declared stateless. He always kept his things with him. According to reports, Mehran airport was abandoned when he was admitted to hospital in 2006.

Hollywood movie inspired

According to reports, most of Mehran’s time was spent reading or writing a newspaper or studying economics. Director Spielberg had a lot to do with Mehran’s life. He decided to make a film about him. After that, in 2004, he made a masterpiece film called “The Terminal”. There too, the actor is shown as the real life of Mehran. When he is refused by the UK, he also begins to live in an airport.

read this too

Not only that, even in 1993 a movie was made about Mehran. French film ‘Tombes du Sielle’. Apart from these, many documentaries have been made about Mehran. He has also participated in numerous researches. According to Variety news, he was born in 1945. It happened in the Soleiman Mosque of Iran. His autobiography “The Terminal Man” was published in 2004.