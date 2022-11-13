10 Actors Who Hated Playing Their Movie Characters

It’s not uncommon for an actor to be cast in a role only to hate playing their character. It’s typical for an actor to hate the character he played later in life. An actor’s hatred for an old role can become so deep that he can’t bear to see the movie again.





Often there are other factors at play that cause an actor to hate the character they are cast as. It might not be the character themselves, but rather the writing or the production team they have to work with.

10/10 Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Dusk (2008)

Robert Pattinson didn’t surprise fans when he confessed to hating his role as Edward Cullen in the Dusk movies. The role helped him gain recognition as an actor and launched him to stardom, but it wasn’t enough for Robert. His hatred of Edward Cullen led to the actor being almost fired from the first film.

Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen when he was 21 years old. At that age, Robert felt he had to try to make the film a bit more art. Robert’s attempt to make Dusk artsier led the film’s creators to believe that his portrayal of Edward Cullen was “too emo” for their tastes.

9/10 Halle Berry as Catwoman

Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry is well known for her infamous role as Catwoman. After Catwoman was released in 2004, the film became an immediate flop. Although Halle Berry gave her all to her performance, she couldn’t help but feel guilty for the film’s end result.

She received heavy criticism from fans and film critics. Halle Berry was aware there were issues with the production, but she couldn’t do anything about it. Catwoman received a lot of negativity, so Halle Berry was disappointed with the film and her role as Catwoman.

8/10 Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars A New Hope (1977)

star wars became a successful franchise, making it hard to believe an actor hated any of his roles. However, Alec Guinness didn’t just hate his role as Obi-Wan; he despised him. As the films became popular, he was quickly disgusted by the fans’ obsession with the films.

Alec Guinness was not a fan of science fiction, which he introduced to many people. He considered the dialogue in the star wars movie like “a fairy tale”. What hurts Guinness the most is that he spent years building his career only to be pushed aside by the success of his role in star wars.

7/10 Tyler Perry as Madea

It was surprising news when Tyler Perry confessed his hatred towards his role as Madea. Tyler Perry created Madea after seeing Eddie Murphy’s success with crazy teacher. However, Tyler Perry never thought Madea would become a $2 billion franchise. Tyler Perry not only hated the character, but also hated the process of becoming the character.

At the end of it all, Tyler Perry thought Madea was too painful to portray. He has talked in numerous interviews about how painful it was to speak in a high pitched voice, wear the big suit and all the makeup needed to become Madea. The pain made Madea’s character less fun to portray than she originally was.

6/10 Brad Pitt as Achilles

Troy (2004)

Brad Pitt left another movie that left him with no choice but to accept a role in Troy. He opened up in interviews describing both the film and his character, Achille, as being rather painful. Looking back only shows the mistakes made in his performance.

While his performance as Achille in Troy was considered by viewers to be one of his best, Brad Pitt had to disagree. He was not happy to be in Troy, so he considered his performance to be disappointing and mediocre. There was no depth to his character, and the movie wasn’t told in a way that Brad Pitt was okay with.

5/10 Michelle Pfeiffer as Stephanie

Grease 2 (1982)

Michelle Pfeiffer not only hated her role in Fat 2 but couldn’t believe how absolutely awful the finished product was. She sees her playing in Fat 2 as an “embarrassing career move”. Michelle Pfeiffer also hated being in the spotlight.

Fat was a hit movie, so fans got excited Fat 2 even before the release of the film. In turn, Pfeiffer often found groups of paparazzi waiting for him outside his hotels. To make matters worse, the film became a flop after its release. Michelle Pfeiffer hated fat 2, and after her flop, she found herself hating the film.

4/10 Kate Winslet as Rose

Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet is well known for her role as Rose in Titanic. However, Kate thinks it’s one of her worst performances. She is unable to see Titanic without harshly criticizing her acting. There is one memorable scene that Kate hates the most, because it still haunts her years later.

The portrait scene is perhaps one of the most iconic scenes in Titanic. The portrait was real, Kate’s nudity was real, and every aspect of this scene was real, which is why it’s haunted the actor for all these years. Fans asking for her autograph in the portrait only add to Kate’s discomfort with this scene.

3/10 George Clooney as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Batman and Robin (1997)

George Clooney does not hesitate to explain his hatred for his role in batman and robin. Not only did he hate his role as Batman, he hated the movie just as much. The film’s flop only made Clooney hate his character even more.

Most dialogue throughout batman and robin was wrapped up, which Clooney says is the reason for the film’s flop and poor performance. Despite batman and robin being a Batman movie, George Clooney felt limited, as the movie had little to no focus on Batman himself.

2/10 Jamie Dornan as Christian Gray

Fifty Shades of Gray (2015)

Jamie Dornan felt uncomfortable discussing the movie Fifty shades of Grey. The film was already criticized before the start of filming. This only fueled Jamie’s hatred as he was reluctant to play Christian Gray in the first place. At first, Charlie Hunnam was cast as Mr. Grey, and Jamie was relieved. His relief lasted for a while when Charlie dropped out of the role, which left Jamie Dornan to take his place.

Playing Christian Gray was difficult as critics and fellow viewers often disparaged him. Jamie Dornan may not have enjoyed his role as Mr. Grey, but he doesn’t regret being part of a franchise that has opened up more opportunities for him in his career.

1/10 Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern

Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never made a secret of the fact that he hated both his role as Green Lantern and the movie in general. He hated the film so much that he later spoke out about the poor CGI effects during his performance in Deadpool. The Green Lantern is an iconic DC superhero, but the movie flopped after release.

Ryan Reynolds’ hatred for this movie kept him from seeing the finished product. It was about a decade later that he finally decided to watch The Green Lanternwhere we posted on Twitter to further poke fun at her performance and the movie.

