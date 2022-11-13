Luke Evans talks about playing straight characters as a gay actor





LUKE Evans said he’s always been happy with who he is, but thinks he wouldn’t have had a successful career if he hadn’t been allowed to play heterosexual roles.

The 43-year-old Welsh singer and actor – born in Pontypool – has had a stellar career, playing villainous Gaston LeGume in Disneys The beauty and the Beast opposite Emma Watson to star in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. MrEvans, who was the voice of The Coachman in Disneys live-action version Pinocchio and appeared in The girl on the train and High Riseshould play in Netflixs Scrooge: A Christmas Carol this Christmas. He said Red magazine: I was a little surprised they asked me. I’m only 43 and they gave me this wizened old Scrooge character. But he’s a very different kind of Scrooge. It’s a musical and the music is wonderful. It’s a long process to make an animation. I worked there more than two years ago but it is very rewarding. Mr. Evans also opened up about his experience of being gay in the industry. I’ve always been happy with who I am and I don’t think that’s impacted who I am as a professional actor. I play all roles with commitment, integrity and honesty, he said. There is room for everyone and I have always believed that. I wouldn’t have had a career if it was the other way around and I wasn’t allowed to play direct roles. I think gay people have lost their jobs many times in the past because of their sexuality, but luckily I haven’t had that experience. Mr Evans, who recently released his new album a song for youalso recalled when he first met Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church. He said: I used to save my money and spend £15 a week to go to my singing lessons I didn’t realize the girl who was leaving just as I walked in was a young Charlotte Church. We watched each other grow and went through a lot together, but we never recorded a song together. It was nice to be able to do that.

