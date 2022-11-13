Entertainment
The mysterious disappearance of Karz and Teri Meherbaniyan Star Raj Kiran has baffled Bollywood to this day
It was in 1975 that Raj Kiran made his debut in filmmaker BR Isharas Kaagaz Ki Nao with Sarika.
Over the next few years, the actor starred in cult films like Debt (1980), Arthur (1982), Raj Tilak (1984), Teri Meherbaniyan (1985) & Ek Naya Rishta (1988).
However, after the 1980s, her career began to slow down and movie offers continued to dwindle.
In the late 90s, Raj Kiran was out of work as the film industry had progressed over time with younger, box office-friendly stars.
While the actor may have been out of sight and out of the public mind, his film industry friends Rishi Kapoor and Deepti Naval kept looking for him wondering where he was.
And finally, in 2011, Deepti posted a post on Facebook where she wrote, Looking for a friend from the film world, his name is Raj Kiran – we haven’t heard from him – last heard times he was driving a taxi in New York if anyone has any clue, please tell. . .
A few months later, Rishi went on a trip to the United States and decided to meet Raj’s older brother, Govind Mehtani, and he found out that his Debt co-star and friend was in a mental institution in Atlanta.
Rishi had said eTimes, I wondered where Raj had gone. The question haunted me for a very long time. Then these rumors that Raj was no more started doing the rounds. I was really disturbed. How could a colleague with whom I shared very good times disappear from the face of the earth? I decided to search for Raj’s older brother Govind Mehtani to find out more about Raj.
An emotional Rishi added, I was so relieved when Govind told me that Raj was alive. But he was confined to an institution in Atlanta due to health issues.
He continued, Yes, apparently he takes care of his own treatment by working within the facility. It’s a heartbreaking situation for an actor who was once so successful. But I’m just glad to know he’s alive. Raj was very cultured and smart with his repartee. I used to enjoy our workouts when we worked together. Although he is younger for me, we have always gotten along very well. I miss him.
It was reported that Raj suffered a nervous breakdown after his wife and son abandoned him and the lack of movie offers also took a toll on his health.
Oddly enough, when Rishi asked Raj’s brother for his phone number, he didn’t have it. Said the actor, I wanted to talk to Raj and visit him in Atlanta. But I couldn’t get his contact number. I will definitely visit him and urge him to return home. Although Raj hasn’t been working for long, he has invested well. He was therefore not financially challenged by his illness.
Rishi planned to not only meet Raj but also bring him back to Bollywood. He said, I want him to know we care about him. We want him back in his place. I will personally help him get roles and settle back into Bollywood.
After Raj was supposedly relocated, Mahesh Bhatt, who led him in Arthur revealed how the actor was held in an asylum in Byculla after a reported nervous breakdown in Bangalore.
Bhatt revealed that he (Raj) went to Puttaparthi and there he apparently tried to climb a wall and got violent and was accused of attempting to assassinate Sai Baba.
He added, I had gone to meet him there. Some time later, I heard that his brother took him to the United States.
But there was a twist in the story as his wife and daughter denied that Raj was in asylum in the US.
His daughter told website in 2012 that she’s had enough of the media harassing her and her mother with questions related to her missing father.
She said: It’s painful for her to relive all those emotions that she tried to control. Not a day goes by that Mom and I don’t think or talk about Dad. We appointed a detective and also involved the New York Police Department in the search. These people who are so worried, where were they when we needed help finding him? My mother has been going through this heartache for 15 years, has anyone helped her with this?
Raj’s daughter also had rented Rishi for being a true friend as he kept inquiring about him for years.
She had also asked Rishi to help the family find Raj Kiran.
Although Raj has not been found, years later in 2015, Rishi tweeted again urging people to provide all the information they have about the former actor.
When asked about Raj Kiran by a fan, Rishi replied: No news sir! If information from anywhere will be welcome. Please. I did my best. The family hides it.
No news sir! If information from anywhere will be welcome. Please. I did my best. The family hides it https://t.co/pmhJoesI1h
Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2015
Sadly, in 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away due to leukemia.
And a popular voice that occasionally sought out its friend and co-star was gone.
To date, Raj Kiran is still missing and his disappearance remains a mystery.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
