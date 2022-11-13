ED-CBI makes better movies than Bollywood: Arvind Kejriwal





New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP during a press conference regarding the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections. Mocking the action of ED and CBI, he said the script was sent by the PMO, the same script was read, and the movie was made. Kejriwal said today ED and CBI are making good movies from Bollywood. Regarding changing Manish Sisodia’s phone, he said if he did anything, send him to jail. ED has now become a film production company, he said, ED’s manager has now become a director. Kejriwal, while describing Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the star activist of BJP, said he should be appointed National Chairman of BJP, so that the crowd can participate in the BJP rally. Yoga classes continue in Delhi, chief minister seeks cooperation from ordinary people The Chief Minister attacked the Lieutenant Governor (LG). He said that on the one hand, while the Delhi government is designing and implementing programs to benefit the people of Delhi, on the other hand, the LG wants to obstruct the implementation of these programs. Kejriwal said the LG had ordered the closure of projects launched by the Delhi government to inspire Delhi residents to practice yoga. The yoga class also remained closed for 2 days. But then the common people decided together and then the Delhi government started yoga classes alone. Now many people in the society want to cooperate to carry forward this plan of the government, he said, everyone decided not to let the yoga class stop, he also asked for the cooperation of the people . While telling the story, he said that seeing a swan in the Devadatta Bagh, he tried to shoot an arrow at it, but the good Siddhartha saved his life. Kejriwal asked whose is the swan, the question of who killed or saved reached the king’s court. The king left it up to Hans to decide who Hans would live with, he continued, Hans chose Siddhartha. While telling this story, Arvind Kejriwal said that while the government of Delhi works for the interests of the people on the one hand, LG has a feeling towards the public like Devdutt. Like Devdutt, LG fired arrows at the public, CM recounted, Delhi government continued the yoga class like Siddhartha. Like the rest of the day, yoga classes are in the morning and evening, he said, many people have received messages that they want to contribute, some people have said that we will pay the cost of yoga . Kejriwal said he is issuing a phone number today giving Rs 15,000 a month to a morning and evening yoga teacher. Those who want to increase the salary of one, two or three teachers, they can send a message on WhatsApp to 7277972779. He said that the names of the teachers will be communicated at the end of the month. Kejriwal appealed to the people that by doing this, more and more people should be engaged in the work of virtue.

