Batgirl actress Tara Strong praises her friend and colleague Kevin Conroy





Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl opposite Kevin Conroy’s Batman in numerous animated projects, has broken her silence on the recent passing of her late co-star.



Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl on The New Adventures of Batmanshared a loving tribute to his late co-star Kevin Conroy.

In a Twitter post, Strong shared several behind-the-scenes photos from The New Adventures of Batman as well as those from various cons and fan events she has attended with Conroy over the years. “The world lost a legend last week,” Strong wrote of Conroy’s recent passing. “The world is different. There is a big black hole in my heart. It sickens me to think that I will never hug him again, never feel his warm smile again, or hear his voice, but because of his brilliance, his voice lives on forever. . He IS #Batman.” She also spoke about Conroy’s strength of character and passionate work ethic. “Besides his talent, he was a real mensch. He always gave 100% to his fans. He always gave 100% to everything he did,” she wrote. “I will miss you my friend. Until we meet again in that big #Batcave in the sky. Goodnight Batsie.” A link to his full statement is available below. RELATED: Kevin Conroy’s Words About Death Comfort Fans After His Passing Strong joins a growing list of colleagues and fans who have taken to social media to honor Conroy, who died at 66 following a battle with cancer. Reports of Conroy’s death broke after Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, shared his condolences on Facebook. Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker opposite Conroy’s Caped Crusader, also paid tribute to the late performer. “Kevin was perfection,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “He will always be my Batman.” Conroy was the preeminent voice of the Dark Knight for three decades, beginning in 1992. Batman: The Animated Series. He has since earned the distinction of playing Batman longer than other actors through his work on various animated shows, movies, video games, and even live-action with his appearance as battle-scarred Bruce Wayne in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” from Arrowverse. crossover event. Conroy was also an accomplished film, television and stage actor, appearing in theatrical productions of Hamlet and Dream of a summer night and on Broadway in adaptations of lolita and Eastern Standard. RELATED: Artist’s Tribute to Kevin Conroy Depicts the Joker’s Grieving Batman In June, Conroy won widespread acclaim for “Finding Batman,” which chronicles his struggles as a gay actor before winning the role of Batman. The story was originally published as part of the DC Pride 2022 anthology, though it is now available for free on DC’s website as a tribute to Conroy’s life and career. Source: Twitter

