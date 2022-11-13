Kevin Conroy, gay actor and longtime voice of Batman, dies at 66

(CNN) — Kevin Conroy, the man behind the rocky bass voice of Batman and who popularized that unmistakable rumble that separated Bruce Wayne from the Caped Crusader, has died, according to his representative Gary Miereanu. He was 66 years old.

DC Comics too confirmed the news.

Conroy died Thursday, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, Miereanu said.

Conroy’s work in the role has been the basis of every popular culture iteration of Batman since. He’s played Wayne and his superhero alter ego for years on TV, including the beloved “Batman: The Animated Series,” and his influence can be heard in the performances of Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson and many others who have played the character.

But few actors can say they’ve played Batman as often as Conroy: he’s appeared in more than 400 TV episodes as the voice – and once, incarnation – of the Dark Knight.

From Broadway to Batman

Before being Batman, Conroy performed regularly the work of the bard: A graduate from Julliard’s esteemed acting program, Conroy appeared in adaptations of Shakespearian works from “Hamlet” to “King Lear”, usually at the Old Globe in San Diego. He appeared on Broadwayalso, in “Lolita” and “Eastern Standard”.

But it’s arguably the bat that Conroy is best known for. He’s played Batman in more than 60 productions, according to DC (which shares parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with CNN). His first and most enduring addition to the Batman canon is “Batman: The Animated Series”, which ran from 1992 to 1996. according to DC. In all, he’ll portray Bat and Bruce in more than 15 different animated series (totaling nearly 400 episodes) and 15 movies, including “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.”

He often played against Mark Hamill, who regularly voiced the Joker in animated projects, including the dark and disturbing “Batman: The Killing Joke.” The two had an obvious chemistry in their vocal performances that echoed the often tug-of-war Joker and Batman.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in a statement to DC. “For several generations he was the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right guy for the right part, and the world was better off for it.”

But Conroy wasn’t a Batman fan when he started his tenure — all he knew, he said, was Adam West’s campy 1960s portrayal. In a 2014 interview, he said he went blind, one of hundreds of actors auditioning to voice the beloved superhero. To find the character, he turned to his Shakespearean background, saying he saw a bit of Hamlet in Bruce Wayne.

“I brought the character to life. I think I brought passion to the character,” he said in the 2014 interview. .A lot of fans approach it from the whole Batman ‘bible’… It’s humbling for me.”

In 2019, Conroy finally appeared as the live-action Batman in a crossover episode of several DC TV properties, including “Arrow”, “Batwoman”, and “Supergirl”. As Bruce Wayne from a different universe, Conroy’s hero was battle-worndependent on a robotic suit to help him walk after a “lifetime of injuries”.

In Batman, Conroy found the courage to come out

Conroy also bonded with his best-known character for another reason: Like Bruce Wayne, he also hid his insecurities behind a mask — he wasn’t comfortable coming out as gay due to the homophobia within his industry. But being Batman helped him find his inner strength, he wrote in a short comic for DC.

“I often marveled at how fitting it was for me to land this role. As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and 60s, in a devoutly Catholic family, I had become adept at concealing parts of myself -even,” Conroy wrote. in the comic, according to game release My box.

Conroy then married Vaughn C. Williams, who survives him, according to DC.

Batman has also brought joy to others in times of need: Originally from New York City, Conroy felt called upon after the events of 9/11 to work at a food relief station for first responders. One of the men he served recognized him, but a colleague didn’t believe that Conroy was really the voice of Batman. So Conroy carried out one of his most famous lines, in this signature bass: “I am revenge. I am the night. I am Batman!”

And with that, he proved he was indeed Batman and thrilled with first responders.

He’s a Beloved Batman, Fans Say

Fans and fellow voice actors mourned the loss of Conroy online.

Clancy Brown, the voice of Mr. Crabs on “Spongebob Squarepants” and Lex Luthor in several animated series, called Conroy his “hero”. Liam O’Brien, famous for performing animated series like “Naruto” and several video games, said he’s not sure he’d be a voice actor if he hadn’t been “so inspired by Kevin Conroy.”

Tara Strong, known for her voice work in “Rugrats” and “Loki” and worked with Conroy on “The New Batman Adventures,” share a photo of Conroy lying on his knees with a smile. “He IS #Batman,” she wrote.

Hamil agreed. Many famous men have taken up the mantle of Batman – Bale, Pattinson, Ben Affleck, George Clooney among them – but few have been able to explore the full emotions and traumas of the superhero over several decades. For many Batman fans, Conroy was the first iteration of the Dark Knight they knew and loved.

“He will always be my Batman,” Hamill said.

At the start of the pandemic, Conroy share an extract of him reciting Shakespeare Doorbell 30 from his garden. A bittersweet reflection on lost loved ones and time spent, it ends on a note of hope, which Conroy conveyed in his improvised 45-second clip.

“But if while I think of you, dear friend/All losses are restored and sorrows end.”

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Related: 52 LGBTQ+ Superheroes & Villains