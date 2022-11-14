The true story of Dodi Fayed’s work on Chariots of Fire and his Oscar win as seen in The Crown

The first day of shooting on location for F/X in 1985, a strange omen unfolded for producer Dodi Fayed. Michael Peyser, who worked on the film with Fayed, recalls one of Fayed’s bodyguards getting into a run-in with a bus driver after the bus got too close to Fayed’s car. This led to a shouting match between the bodyguard, who was talking to the bus driver, who didn’t like his breath, Peyser said. And it ended, I think, in punches.

In the melee, the bus driver was knocked down or fell, and Fayed’s bodyguard fled the scene while police were called. We found it and resolved the situation, says Peyser. But it was weird for a bodyguard to get his client in trouble by getting angry. Eleven years later, another man employed by Fayed would create trouble again, with tragic results.

Dodi Fayed, pictured here in 1997, was the son of a billionaire and the boyfriend of a princess, but for a time he tried to make a name for himself as a producer in Hollywood and he wasn’t bad for that. Fayed won an Oscar for his work producing the 1981 film chariots of fire. Andrew Stawicki // Getty Images

F/X was Fayed’s third film as chief executive of production company Allied Stars, but he was already a Hollywood player thanks to his Best Picture Oscar win with his second project, chariots of fire. Born into wealth, Fayed was nonetheless trying to carve out a name for himself separate from his family and apart from his growing reputation as a playboy. Still obsessed with movies, Fayed has carved out a life and career for himself in Los Angeles. He succeeded, to some degree, until the circumstances of his death eradicated what he himself had achieved.

Born on April 17, 1955, Emad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Menaem Fayed’s itinerant life of nightclubs, fast cars and ephemeral jobs was to end with the creation of production company Allied Stars Ltd. Financed by his father, the company’s second production was a great success. chariots of fire garnered seven Academy Award nominations, winning four, including Best Picture.

Allied Stars was the idea of ​​Dodis, Mohammed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father, Told Variety in 2003. He had been in love with and involved in film since he was a child.

But Allied Stars would only see a handful of films released during Fayed’s lifetime (interestingly, Fayed bought the rights to Stephen Kings Fire starter in cooking trials for $1 million before Universal acquired the project). Throughout his career as a producer, Fayed remained an involved, if slightly ineffectual, presence.

Dodi Fayed and actress Cathy Lee Crosby at the 1982 premiere chariots of fire in Beverly Hills. The film, produced by Fayed, won an Oscar for Best Picture. Ron Galella // Getty Images

chariots of fire Producer David Puttnam recalled in 2012 that he kicked the executive producer off the set for allegedly giving cocaine to the cast. Dodi had other things on his mind than developing a film career for himself, whose girls and drugs were pretty highly rated and not necessarily in that order, he said.

Another former collaborator agreed with Puttnam’s assertion that Fayed’s career was hopeless. Dodi was a lovely guy, but he knew as much about production as my cleaning lady, says this person T&C. When I think of the producers, these are people who knew what they were doing from the start. Dodi came in with the money and got the title, but I don’t know if he’s done the day-to-day work yet. I always thought of it as [a] sweet but naive playboy under the thumb of his father. He had lots of friends and lots of money, but I can’t say much about him as a producer.

Peyser remembers a very different man. He was the ultimate facilitator between the two, says Peyser. He could get you everything you needed. Let me put it this way: I worked with a lot more people who had less substance and had less understanding of the storytelling they were doing.

Dodi Fayed and actress Traci Lind in Los Angeles in 1991. Fayed was making a name for himself in Hollywood, working as a producer on films including F/X, chariots of fireand The scarlet letter. Ron Galella // Getty Images

After F/XFayed produced only two other films: a F/X following and The scarlet letter. Although he received an executive producer credit on Steven Spielbergs To hang uphis work on this film only extended to selling the rights to Peter Pan (which he purchased from the hospital to which original author JM Barrie bequeathed him). Instead, he served on the board of Harrods and Turnbull & Asser, both owned by his father. He resigned from Harrods after 18 months; he left Turnbull & Asser after three years.

And then, in the summer of 1997, he met Princess Diana.

I can verify that there was no ambition in the relationship. It was total respect and finding someone who was equally damned, Peyser says. It was sincere affection. He wasn’t chasing any kind of fame.

Peyser spoke on the phone with Dodi shortly before the fatal car crash and recalls Fayed’s enthusiasm for the new relationship. I know he called me while they were seeing each other and said, we’re gonna get together and you’re gonna like her and she’s awesome.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Mohamed Al-Fayed pictured together at the Harrods Polo Cup in 1987. Princess Diana Archive // Getty Images

Not everyone was so thrilled with the budding romance, including Diana herself, according to some claims. Diana’s former butler and confidant Paul Burrell suggested in testimony at the inquest into their deaths that Fayed was a rebound from her previous relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, whom she shortly ended. after his first meeting with Fayed. And model Kelly Fisher has sued Fayed for $500,000, claiming he broke off their engagement after meeting Diana and promised to support her if she gave up her career. Fisher dropped the lawsuit following her death.

It is impossible to know whether Fayed and Diana would have stayed together or married. But the unknown is now debatable; their names have been linked for 25 years, almost the same time Fayed spent as a film producer.

Diana and Dodi (both partially visible in the back seat), bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones (front, left) and driver Henri Paul, in their Mercedes-Benz S280 shortly before the fatal crash that killed Diana, Fayed and Paul in 1997. The photo was presented as part of evidence at an inquest. Langevin Jacques // Getty Images

Chased by paparazzi, Fayeds’ driver and bodyguard, Henri Paul, tried to outrun them and crashed into a pillar in the Alma tunnel. Post-mortem toxicology reports revealed that Paul was three times over the legal blood alcohol level in France when he, Fayed and Diana perished on August 31, 1997.

Posthumously, Fayed attained the fame some claimed he perpetually sought. But in the aftermath of the accident and for the 25 years since, the headlines surrounding his disappearance have clouded his life before his death.

He was pampered by his family, but as an individual he was a real guy with the kind of infectious, giggling laughter that couldn’t stop, Peyser says. He loved life, you know? And that’s what I would say. He was a good spirit, protective and welcoming in a way.”