Was called for my skin color





Mithun Chakraborty says he doesn’t want anyone to do a biopic about his life because it’s “just going to break people up”. He says he was ‘called out for the color of his skin’ when he entered the film industry and there were days when he had no food in his stomach let alone a job Between hands. Mithun Chakraborty recalls being discriminated against in Bollywood ‘was called out for my skin colour’ (Picture: IANS) When Mithun Chakraborty faced racism: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is celebrated today for his dancing skills and all that he brought to the film industry. However, there was a time when he didn’t even have food in his stomach, let alone popularity or work at hand. The actor recalled his difficult days on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs where he recently appeared as a special guest for the “Disco Kings” themed episode. mithun also explained that he had been looked down upon for a very long time due to his appearance and skin color. The actor said he would sleep on the pavement and wonder where he would find his food the next day. He remembered the time when it only got worse for him every day, but he kept going. MITHUN CHAKRABORTY ON FACING RACISM IN BOLLYWOOD “I never want anyone to go through what I’ve been through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through tough days, but I’ve always been called out for my skin color. I was disrespected for many years because of the color of my skin and I saw days when I had to sleep on an empty stomach and I cried myself to sleep. where I had to think about what my next meal would be and where I would go to sleep. I also slept on the pavement for many days,” he revealed. Mithun is loved and respected as one of the hardest working and most popular stars of his time. He is considered the king of disco in India and someone who brought dance swag to the screen. The actor mentioned that he has no one to do a biopic about his life because his story will only crush the dreams of newbies trying to make it in the industry and will never inspire anyone. MITHUN CHAKRABORTY ON HIS BIOPIC “That’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I’ve fought hard to prove myself in this industry,” he said. Mithun spoke about his legendary status in the industry and said he was respected because of how he conquered his destiny from those difficult days and not because of all the box office successes he has. given during his career. “I’m not legendary because I gave hit movies, I’m a legend because I overcame all the pains and struggles in my life,” he said. After struggling for a long time in Mumbai, Mithun got his first break with the 1976 film M. Interestingly, his debut performance won him a national award and he began to hit the screen with commercially successful films like disco dancer (1982), dance dance (1987), Jung (1986), Diseases (1998), Prem Pratyya (1989) and Tadipar (1993) among others. He was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files which hit the screens earlier this year and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.



