The famous will mingle with the rich for good causes

In a city where everyone is a star or at least everyone thinks of themselves as a star, savvy fundraisers know that the celebrity guest creates the sizzle that sells the steak.

Or veal chop or stuffed chicken breast or Chilean sea bass.

As sophisticated, cosmopolitan PalmBeachers might think, there’s no denying that a celebrity guest is always a draw.

For the upcoming season, they range from TV stars to Tony Award winners to comedians.

Patti LuPone to speak at MorseLife event

Legendary American actress and Broadway icon Patti LuPone will help MorseLife supporters celebrate the organization’s 39th anniversary on December 17.

The winner of three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and two Olivier Awards, LuPone is also a member of the American Theater Hall of Fame.

She has over 20 stage credits, including award-winning roles in “Evita” and “Gypsy.” She also acted in feature films and television series, spending three years as Libby Thatcher on the ABC series.“Life goes on.“

Our leadership for the MorseLife 39th Anniversary Celebration hosted an extraordinary event to toast our donors and friends who have a shared commitment to honoring the lives of older adults, said Keith A. Myers, President and CEO. from MorseLife Health System.

“This event gives us the chance to enjoy an exquisite dinner, exceptional world-class entertainment and toast donors and friends who share a passion for improving the lives of seniors.

Donald Ephraim and TerriSriberg serve as president and president of the celebration. BruceBeal and Jean Scharf are honorary president and honorary president.

And, for the first time, there is a junior committee, led by junior chairs Nick Hisson and Kameron Ramirez.

The event takes place at The Breakers.

TovahFeldshuh will speak at the HOW luncheon

In January, attendees of the 21st Annual HOW (Hearing Ovarian Cancer’s Whisper) Luncheon will welcome six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh as a guest speaker.

The accomplished actress is currently on Broadway in the hit musical ‘Funny Girl’and has also starred in major motion pictures and various television productions.

His book “Lilyville”shares heartfelt stories about brave women and their stories of resilience in the face of cancer Tovah’s presentation will include “Lilyville” stories about a mother/daughter relationship and the heroic women she played.

We are thrilled to have six-time Emmy and Tony nominee TovahFeldshuh as our guest speaker at our annual luncheon,” said HOW Executive Director Jennifer McGrath.

This incredible theater veteran is currently performing on Broadway in the revival of “Funny Girl” and we are thrilled to hear from her at HOW’s annual fundraising event in Palm Beach!

Frances Fisher and Betsy Matthews are chair of the Time is of the Essence Luncheon, which takes place January 26 at the Mar-a-Lago Club and will honor Dr. Robert C. Knapp, chair of the HOW Medical Advisory Board, for his contributions to HOW and its groundbreaking work in ovarian cancer research.

Marie Osmond will talk about mental health

February’s star will be taken by healthy apple pie Marie Osmond, who will speak at the Old Bags Luncheon, the Palm Beach flagship event of the Center for Family Services.

Osmond has spent five decades in the entertainment business as a singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and speaker.

Among the topics she should address is mental health, which is at the heart of the SCF’s mission.

Osmond has spoken openly about postpartum depression and the death of her 18-year-old son, Michael Blosil, by suicide, believing that by sharing her stories she can help others.

Tammy Pompea and Diane Smith are the chairs of the 24th Annual Luncheon and Silent Auction, which takes place Feb. 22 at The Breakers.

Sarah McLachlan to Host Kravis’ Birthday Gala

March opens and ends with some serious star power, starting with the Kravis Center’s 30th Anniversary Gala on March 1, featuring Sarah McLachlan, one of the world’s most celebrated singer-songwriters. of the entertainment industry.

The black-tie benefit begins with a cocktail reception at the Cohen Pavilion followed by McLachlan’s performance at Dreyfoos Hall.

McLachlan has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. During her career, she received three Grammy Awards and 12 Juno Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. His hits include “Angel”, “Building A Mystery”, “Fallen”, “I Will Remember You”, “Adia”, “Sweet Surrender”, “World On Fire”,and “possession”.

Kathryn Vecellio and Monika Preston are chairs, with Bill Bone serving as chair.

The KravisCenters 30th Anniversary Gala is an opportunity to celebrate three decades of artistic excellence, comprehensive arts education programs and deep community engagement, Vecellio said. It is also an opportunity to thank our loyal donors who have not stopped giving over the past 30 years. TheKravisCenter continues to be a champion of arts and education and we look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary season with the local community and beyond.

Honorary Chairs include Alexander W. Dreyfoos, William A. Meyer, Jane M. Mitchell, Michael J. Bracci, and Jeffrey A. Stoops.

Fran Drescher will talk about cancer

The following day, March 2, the smart and funny Fran Drescher will be speaking at Help & Hope’s Cancer Alliance Benefit Luncheon…because she has to.

“When you’re a celebrity and you’ve had cancer, I think it’s your obligation to lead,” she once said in an interview with the publication Cancer Connect..

“I feel like…I got famous, I got cancer, I lived to talk about it.” “

“We are thrilled to have actress, producer and lawyer Fran Drescher as our guest speaker,” said Stanton Collemer, CEO of Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope.

Since Fran was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000, she has taken on the role of health advocate, writing a bestselling book about her battle with cancer and founding a nonprofit organization that strives save lives through prevention and early detection. know her as ‘The Nanny’ on TV, but guests will be delighted to hear her personal story that led her to start a movement created to change the way policy makers and patients think about cancer and health care.

Laura Moore Tanne, Michelle King Robson and Jacqui Michel are the chairs of the Shop The Day Awaysilent auction and luncheon, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers.

Paul Anka and Rita Rudner will perform at the Lady In Red gala

A veteran artist and prolific songwriter dominates the marquee at the LIFE Foundation’s Lady In Red Gala on March 26.

Paul Anka will perform at the black tie event, which will take place at The Breakers and will feature Las Vegas comedian Rita Rudner.

Lois Pope is president.

I’m thrilled to have world-renowned singer-songwriter PaulAnka and America’s Comedy Queen Rita Rudner light up the stage at the LIFES29th Lady in Red Gala, Pope said.

PaulAnka has performed with music legends Frank Sinatra, Buddy Holly, Connie Francis, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Tom Jones and Elvis, among many other global superstars. Having PaulAnka headline the Our Lady in Red gala will be like watching a concert with some of the world’s greatest artists on one stage.

In addition to performances by Anka and Rudner, the 29th annual black tie event at The Breakers includes cocktail reception, dinner and dancing.

This is expected to be another sold-out event, so I would encourage those looking to secure a place to register early for our Lady in Red Gala,” the President said.