The famous will mingle with the rich for good causes

In a city where everyone is a star or at least everyone thinks of themselves as a star, savvy fundraisers know that the celebrity guest creates the sizzle that sells the steak.

Or veal chop or stuffed chicken breast or Chilean sea bass.

As sophisticated, cosmopolitan PalmBeachers might think, there’s no denying that a celebrity guest is always a draw.

For the upcoming season, they range from TV stars to Tony Award winners to comedians.

Patti LuPone to speak at MorseLife event

Legendary American actress and Broadway icon Patti LuPone will help MorseLife supporters celebrate the organization’s 39th anniversary on December 17.

The winner of three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and two Olivier Awards, LuPone is also a member of the American Theater Hall of Fame.

She has over 20 stage credits, including award-winning roles in “Evita” and “Gypsy.” She also acted in feature films and television series, spending three years as Libby Thatcher on the ABC series.“Life goes on.

Our leadership for the MorseLife 39th Anniversary Celebration hosted an extraordinary event to toast our donors and friends who have a shared commitment to honoring the lives of older adults, said Keith A. Myers, President and CEO. from MorseLife Health System.

Terri Sriberg and Donald Ephraim

“This event gives us the chance to enjoy an exquisite dinner, exceptional world-class entertainment and toast donors and friends who share a passion for improving the lives of seniors.

Donald Ephraim and TerriSriberg serve as president and president of the celebration. BruceBeal and Jean Scharf are honorary president and honorary president.

And, for the first time, there is a junior committee, led by junior chairs Nick Hisson and Kameron Ramirez.

The event takes place at The Breakers.

TovahFeldshuh will speak at the HOW luncheon

Tovah Feldshuh

In January, attendees of the 21st Annual HOW (Hearing Ovarian Cancer’s Whisper) Luncheon will welcome six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh as a guest speaker.

The accomplished actress is currently on Broadway in the hit musical ‘Funny Girl’and has also starred in major motion pictures and various television productions.

His book “Lilyville”shares heartfelt stories about brave women and their stories of resilience in the face of cancer Tovah’s presentation will include “Lilyville” stories about a mother/daughter relationship and the heroic women she played.

