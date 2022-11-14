Dolores Hughes, beloved grandmother of the Hollywood Hillbillies also known as Mema, dies at 76

Dolores Hughes of reality TV show Hollywood Hillbillies died Wednesday at the age of 76.

Known as Mema on the show, which first aired in 2014, Hughes has emerged as the programme’s unexpected star.

TMZwho broke the news of her death, said her manager David Weintraub confirmed she died of heart failure at a hospital in Grayson, Georgia.

Hollywood Hillbillies became popular on cable network Reelz when it aired for three seasons.

It was inspired by The Simple Life of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie and the 60s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.

The matriarch appeared on the TV show with her family, including her YouTube star grandsonMichael Kittrell30.

Led by Weintraub and singer/actor Ray-J, the family was followed by cameras as they traveled from Georgia to Los Angeles.

Star: Known as Mema in the series, which first aired in 2014, Hughes became the programme’s unexpected star

The show ran for three seasons and was eventually canceled with the final episode airing in June 2015.

Weintraub told TMZ, “Mema was the biggest, most outspoken personality the world had ever seen on television.” I know she will continue to lead us all from heaven.

In addition to her grandson, Mema is survived by her husband Paul Conlon, daughter Dee Dee Peters and son John Cox.