Entertainment
Movie sets, live shows and more, live your B’town dream at the city’s Bollywood theme park
Mumbai: Film Sets, Live Shows and More, Live Your B’town Dream at the City’s Bollywood Theme Park | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
Mumbai seems like a city that fulfills several dreams and desires in its heart – yes, all for the love of the movie industry. Thousands of people visit Maximum City every day! Some take a walk by the sea, others spot their favorite star and take their picture with them. But do you wonder where these movies are shot, because not all movies are from exotic foreign locations.
If the thought of seeing those 70s sets and Mughal-era sets gives you goosebumps, Bollywood-Theme Park seems like a must-visit for you and your filmy gang.
Divided into three zones, the Bollywood theme park has more than 12 film sets ranging from Mughal-E-Azam to a glimpse of South Indian temples like at Meenakshi Sundareshwar, as well as the four-seater Golmaal bicycle and the iconic 3 Idiots chair.
While the whole trip involves click-worthy sets, areas cover costume try-ons, live entertainment shows, an artist’s studio for audio-visual productions, a wax museum, a 7D film screening and a cafeteria as well as a huge wall of fame at the entrance with some of the blockbuster Hindi films.
The door to your dream B’town
Indianized version of the Egyptian front door | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
Upon entering you are transported to Egypt with a huge golden entrance welcoming you to a dreamland. The Indianized version of this Egyptian door reminds you of movies like The Great Gambler, Jeans, Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Singh Is King and many more. This also bears symbols of the scenes shot against the backdrop of the Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza.
Conceptualized and designed by Narendra Rahurikar, a senior production designer, the place is built to give a taste of Bollywood in one place. Films have fascinated me since childhood. I was drawn to the enigma of Mumbai, says Rahurikar, who has designed sets for films like Chennai Express, Singham and the Golmaal series among many others.
Dress up and pose
It’s time to steal Deepika Padukone’s look from Bajirao Mastani | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
If you dream of wearing your favorite Manish Malhotra Sari, or Amitabh Bachchan’s Bajirao Mastani dress and iconic Shehenshah costume, hang out here. You can wear these quirky costumes and feel like the Maharaja-Maharani. From appreciating the aesthetically designed murals to seeing the chandeliers, one could feel present in the era of wealth and royalty. Moreover, the well-built realistic Rajasthani palace with traditional jharokhas holds all the potential to give you a royal vibe.
In the wings
VFX artist and madman Prathamesh Shivnekar hints at chroma key on green screen | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
Light, camera, action! If these words fascinate you, this audiovisual and VFX area is for you. The place provides an opportunity for students who wish to learn the art behind creating compelling on-screen visual and sound effects.
Did you know that Allu Arjun’s massive hit movie Pushpa had its popular fight scene shot and edited via chroma key? Or were Bahubali’s horse steps matched with a coconut in post-production? Not spilling the beans here, once you’ve visited the Bollywood theme park, video editor and mad artist Prathamesh Shivnekar will tell you how movies rely on green screen and more – with a fun and hands-on experience. Shivnekar reveals that aspiring models, influencers and others can also use the studio and premises to do their one-on-one photo shoots.
Then you enter the destination for a small singing passage. Vishal Bagal, an advocate for the art of sound mixing, will give you insight into music recording. You can also check your singing talent here as Vishal motivates you saying “Sing like a star, all the best
Spend time in music with sound engineer Vishal Bagal in the recording room | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
The studio is located in the middle of a huge exhibition of Ajanta Ellora caves, a set representing the setting of South India and Delhi Darbar to enhance the beauty of the palace.
Eat, play, repeat
Military themed cafe’ | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
By now, you would have already spent at least two hours exploring this majestic film set. And if you feel like eating, head to the military-themed cafeteria. It comes as a tribute to the bravehearts. You can try their vegetable grilled cheese sandwich, samosa pav, vegetable manchurian with a delicious cup of coffee or tea.
The time of the 7D experience
It’s time for thrills and chills with an eight-minute 7D movie that takes you on a horror or adventure journey – movies are played alternately. A little walk further, you meet your favorite stars. Not literally! but their waxes – you are allowed to take pictures here. Next up in the museum is the waxwork of the late comedian Raju Srivastava. Don’t miss the chance to sit in the KBC hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan and click a selfie with Jadoo of Koi by Hrithik Roshan… Mil Gaya.
We are told there will be a 360 degree theater next year.
KBC atmosphere at the wax museum | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
The Bollywood Theme Park is located in Film City, Goregaon and can be accessed through Gate Number 1. Tickets: INR 1000. Online booking.
