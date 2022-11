Taylor Swift in Jeweled Sheer Skirt at MTV EMAs: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans into a frenzy when she took over the 2022 MTV EMA red carpet! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards show in Dusseldorf, Germany, as she hadn’t previously been announced as part of the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a stir by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble! More about Taylor Swift The Lavendar Haze singer wore a bejeweled sheer skirt over a black bodysuit for the star-studded gala. Adding simple black high heels and barely an accessory, Taylor looked strong, sexy, confident and collected. With her sandy blonde hair tied back and a smoky cat eye, Taylor served as the face of the global audience. At the annual awards ceremony, Taylor also took home a trophy! Her All Too Well: The Short Film, a 10-minute music video for her song All Too Well from Red (Taylor Version)won the award for best long-form video, beating the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert and Rosalias Motomami. It was the first time the award had been part of the program. She also won the award for best artist. The gorgeous Grammy winner has been all about surprise appearances lately, as she shocked onlookers a few weeks ago by appearing at the Bon Ivers London concert. While appearing on stage would have been enough for a special moment, Taylor also performed Exile with the band. The song was from his 2020 studio album Folklore, and the track featured Bon Iver. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Meanwhile, Taylor announced she would be embarking on another world tour in 2023 during a recent stopover hello america. I’ve been planning it for ages. I can finally tell you… I’m going on tour again, she explained. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the United States in stadiums and we will post international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts accompanying me. Related link Related: Friends of Selena Gomez: Meet the Friends She Keeps in Her Inner Circle, Including Taylor Swift and More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/11/13/taylor-swift-bejeweled-skirt-mtv-emas-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos