From Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan to Deepika Padukone

School days provide us with some of the most unforgettable moments of our lives, which we cherish throughout our lives. We’ve all had the pleasure of being a college student once in our lives, and we’ve done all kinds of weird and embarrassing things during that time. Well, our Bollywood celebrities were no different. Social media is a treasure trove of memories, and if we dig deeper on the internet, we can find almost anything! That said, we found some rare photos of our B-Town celebrities from their school days.

Bollywood celebrities have millions of fans, thanks to their acting skills, charming looks and endearing personalities. However, these celebrities weren’t always like this, and their old photos are proof of that. The celebrities also had memorable childhoods, and they were mischievous and naughty during their school days, just like all of us. Wondering what your favorite Bollywood celebrity looked like during his school days? So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some never-before-seen and interesting school photos of famous Bollywood celebrities!

Recommended Reading: The Truth About Silk Smitha’s Life: Forced Marriage, Queen of Sensuality, Mysterious Death, and More

#1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has won our hearts with his screen presence for over 5 decades now, and his fans respect and love him. The veteran actor is one of the most well-known celebrities in the Indian film industry, and he hosted the famous game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati for years. However, during his school days, Big B himself was a brilliant student and he went to Sherwood College in Nainital, Uttarakhand. He had further graduated from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

#2. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s ‘Shantipriya’, Deepika Padukone has captured our hearts ever since she made her film debut, Om Shanti Om. The actress had gone to Sophia High School in Bangalore and had her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College. Deepika was a national level badminton player, and during her childhood she was an excellent student. However, later on her interest shifted to acting and she joined the film industry.

#3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charming personality and brilliant acting skills. Being one of the most humble and down to earth people, Shah Rukh Khan is adored by millions and his popularity is second to none. King Khan of Bollywood had attended St Columba’s School in Delhi and during his school days he was both captain of his football, hockey and cricket teams. He was further a graduate of Hansraj College, Delhi and had pursued a Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

#4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas needs no introduction as she is one of the most successful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Not only that, the splendor has also made her mark in Hollywood with her impressive acting chops and confident personality. Coming from a military background, Priyanka had to move around India a lot during her childhood. She had studied at Martiniere Girls’ School, Lucknow, and had also attended St Maria Goretti College, Bareilly. Moreover, she had completed her education from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Also read: When Mahesh Bhatt shared lip-locking moment with daughter Pooja Bhatt, revealed his desire to marry her

#5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is an inspirational actress, who has let everyone down with her drastic transformation. The actress has been a chubby kid since childhood, and her childhood photos are proof of that. She was educated at Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai and later joined Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai. Moreover, Sonakshi had graduated in fashion design before entering the Bollywood industry.

#6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva, who has a huge following of fans all over the world. She was crowned Miss World 1994 and therefore could not complete her college education. The beauty was educated at Arya Vidya Mandir after which she attended Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Aishwarya was a bright student, and she got 90% in her high school.

#seven. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most bankable actors of his generation, and he has garnered nationwide love and appreciation for his acting skills. He made his debut in 2003 with the film, Ishq Vishk, and had etched its place in the hearts of many people. Well, Shahid looked the cutest during his childhood, and this rare photo is proof of that. He had studied at Gyan Bharati, Delhi up to 4th class, and then went to Rajhans Vidyalaya, Mumbai. Additionally, Shahid had graduated from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

#8. Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh dominated our hearts with her bubbly nature and enchanting smile. The beauty has proven time and time again that she is a child at heart. However, have you ever wondered what this adorable actress looked like as a child in real life? Well, we hope you have your answer. Genelia had attended Carmel Apostolic High School in Bandra. Later, she was admitted to St. Andrew’s College in Bandra.

Also Read: 8 Bollywood Movies Based On Real Couples’ Love Stories That Made Us Believe In ‘Soulmates’

#9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a sassy woman, who has inspired millions of women with the way she lives her life. The beauty suffered many falls in her life, but she had always walked with her head held high. Shilpa Shetty is an exceptional actress, and her acting career is proof of that. Apart from that, Shilpa is a fitness freak and a fashionista. During her childhood, she studied at St. Anthony Girls High School, Chembur and graduated from RA Podar College, Matunga.

#ten. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for her luxurious lifestyle and she believes in the power of high thought. From his acting to his jaw-dropping looks, Kangana always grabs the headlines. The actress is popular for not mincing her words and expressing her opinions without any hesitation. During school days, Kangana was a very studious person and she was paranoid about the results. She had attended DAV school in Chandigarh.

#11. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor ruled many hearts with his innocent smile and good looks, and there is no denying the fact that he was every girl’s crush back in school days. Ranbir had gone to the Scottish school in Bombay, Mahim, and he was a troublemaker at the time. The actor was an average student as he focused more on mischief. After completing his studies, Ranbir then took a course in filmmaking at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York.

#12. Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is like a ray of sunshine and her charisma is unparalleled. She ruled the Indian film industry and our hearts with her dimpled smile and brilliant acting skills. Well, the actress looked just as adorable during her childhood days. She had studied at the Bangalore Army Public School and joined Mount Carmel College to pursue her Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. Anushka had also done a master’s degree in economics by correspondence.

These rare photos of our favorite celebrities from their school days have us feeling nostalgic. What do you think? Let us know.

Next Read: Meet ‘Pacho’ Maharaja Padmanabh Singh: India’s Youngest Millionaire to Jaipur’s Royal Family

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)