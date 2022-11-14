Hollywood learns it’s hard trying to be Netflix

Streaming services like Disney+ and Paramount+ have seen subscriber growth this year.

But amid a changing streaming landscape and economic uncertainty, Wall Street is not satisfied.

This raises questions about which companies can meaningfully compete in the space.

In some ways, Disney exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday.

The company said its Disney+ streaming service added 12.1 million subscribers in its latest quarter, bringing the total number of subscribers to 164 million worldwide. In total, Disney has 235 million subscribers on its streaming services, which also include Hulu and ESPN+. Netflix, by comparison, has 223 million subscribers.

Two years ago, at the height of the pandemic, Disney’s subscriber growth might have satisfied investors. Disney’s streaming business was a bright spot for a company whose other sectors, such as theatrical movies and theme parks, were struggling.

But a lot has changed in the streaming space since 2020. More and more companies, from Paramount to NBCUniversal, have launched their own services, flooding the market. Now, in an uncertain economic climate, consumers are tightening their budgets. And Wall Street is no longer interested so much in subscriber growth as it is in revenue.

Netflix is ​​partly responsible. The streaming giant spooked Wall Street after losing subscribers in the first two quarters of the year. It rebounded in the third quarter, but essentially told investors to start looking at earnings more than undergrowth. Netflix also said it would not offer a subscriber addition forecast in future earnings reports.

Disney, meanwhile, said its streaming business lost $1.5 billion in its most recent quarter and that its losses in 2023 could be higher than expected. It still expects Disney+ to be profitable by 2024 barring “significant change in the economic climate,” CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings call Wednesday.

Disney’s stock fell 13% on Wednesday, the biggest drop in two years. It seems Disney+’s growth hasn’t been enough to keep Wall Street happy.

Disney can undoubtedly compete in the streaming space with Netflix and tech giants like Amazon and Apple. But his missed gains and Wall Street’s reaction reflect a larger problem in the entertainment industry, which raises questions about whether others can or should compete adequately as well.

“Reduce streaming too much and you risk finding yourself in the exhaust of better-funded competitors,” wrote Matt Belloni of Puck in a recent edition of its newsletter What I hear. “Go deep and you might get lost.”

Recent earnings from other media companies also show that Wall Street is not at all impressed with subscriber growth:

Paramount Global’s Paramount+ added 4.6 million subscribers in the last quarter. The stock fell 12% after the earnings.

Warner Bros. Discovery added nearly 3 million total subscribers on HBO Max and Discovery+. The stock fell 5% in after-hours trading.

Both companies launched their streaming service during the pandemic, at a time when streaming was seeing an increase in people staying at home, and they’ve had varying degrees of success.

Max has seen impressive growth over the past year as films from Warner Bros. arrived on the service at the same time as the cinemas. Since rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount+, the service has grown in popularity across all age groups, especially millennials and Gen Xers, according to Morning Consult Brand Intelligence.

And then there’s NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which gained subscribers in the third quarter after remaining flat in the second quarter. But with just 15 million paying members in more than two years, the service lags behind its rivals.

However, none of them achieved Disney’s kind of gains. And every streaming company is losing money. The narrative around the space changed rapidly because of this.

Lightshed analysts Richard Greenfield and Brandon Ross predicted in a report this week that companies will increasingly sell content to third parties, while trying to support their streaming businesses, essentially becoming “arms dealers”.

“The only question is who raises the white flag first, which means giving up streaming,” they wrote.