Entertainment
When did cruelty become entertainment?
I grew up in a house where the saying was Do unto others as you would have them do to you. It sounds quaint and very old-fashioned these days, but the reality is that there were limits in how we treated each other. There was an expectation at home, in schools, and in the workplace that we, as a civilized society, uphold standards of courtesy, civility, and kindness toward one another. There has always been what is called the bully. The person who makes fun of someone who has had trouble defending themselves. But over the past few years, this style of cruelty has reached a level that I have never seen in my life.
When reality TV started in the late 1950s, it was around celebrities on shows such as Whats My Line? It was benign fun and a glimpse into the world of the rich and famous. Fast forward 50 years and the reality shows of the past 20 years have catapulted us into an arena of unhealthy competitiveness, voyeurism and witnessing a verbal cruelty that glorifies our darkest nature.
It feeds on our involuntary comparison of our own lives to those of our favorite people to watch on television. It can leave us feeling not good enough, physically, emotionally, and financially.
Then between social media, where again 24/7 we can watch video based not on our own desires to work on ourselves from a place of healthy empowerment, but on a comparison of never being able to be like them.
But something happened in the comparison world that I didn’t see coming. There is now a level of cruelty that has become entertainment. People make fun of others both privately and publicly in a cringe-worthy way. That double take of I just heard that, right? I found myself using the term Emotional Whiplash. It is a term that describes a feeling that in a flash we are hit by a mean or cruel situation or comment or action that we did not see coming.
As a life and empowerment coach, I work in the area of language. One of the first things I learned during my training was that language is the precursor to action. It is language that allows us to communicate the emotions and physical sensations we feel. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Although a cruel comment leaves no visible physical damage, that does not mean that there are no black and blue marks on the soul. The real darkness that follows this statement is often the shame felt afterwards. For the reality of what we have just been charged with, this form of emotional and spiritual cruelty was simply too difficult to recognize.
It is hoped that the person uttering the cruel remark or action will feel the embarrassment and shame of such an act. A certain unease that this is not how we treat ourselves in a civilized society. Yet shame is often owned by the person for whom it was intended. Part of my training over the past 10 years has been with a woman named Bren Brown. Through her Rising Strong and Dare to Lead program, she brought the realms of shame and vulnerability into the mainstream of our culture. She taught us through our own shields of shame, either we move on, we walk away, or we stand in our shame.
There are six ways we deal with our feelings of shame and inadequacies from his book Dare to Lead.
Storage: I keep stifling the pain tightly until finally the wisest part of me-my body decides enough is enough.
Top Center: I can’t move forward or backward. If I acknowledge my pain or my fear, it will be too much.
Umbridge: If I’m just being too accommodating, saying yes when I mean no, things will be better.
Chandlering: If I push it that far, there’s no way it’ll surface.
Numbness: I do whatever it takes not to feel the pain.
Bouncing Hurt: Using anger, blame, and avoidance when getting too close to emotion.
When someone is cruel to another person, it often results in an unloading of their own feelings of inadequacy. We try to blame others for our mistakes because it makes us feel in control. But Brown says Here’s what we know from the research, blame is simply the dumping of discomfort and pain. It has an inverse relationship with responsibility. Blame is a way to release fear and anger.
So what is the solution? The first step may need to come from the person on the other end of the cruel comments bringing responsibility into the conversation. It means putting courage over comfort. It means observing ourselves as we slip into one of six ways to react to our feelings of vulnerability and shame. This means calling the person who was being cruel and letting them know how their comment made us feel. It’s having the courage to say, I’d like to talk about it. This may not often feel safe. It might seem easier to walk away. But the reality is that we pay the price for cruelty, as individuals, families, teams and society.
Responsibility can take courage. Healing at someone else’s expense is never OK. It is never okay to mock or humiliate another person for fun. Cruelty is never entertainment. I believe we are better than that. It takes vulnerability to challenge someone who is mean. It takes clarity from a place of grounded trust to say: did you just hear what you just said? It takes a level of courage to say, help me understand why you would tell me this. Learning to save space for another person to mess up is never easy, but it’s a start. Only silence allows this way of being to become acceptable. And cruelty has never been and never will be acceptable.
Roxanne Erdahl PCC is a Certified Empowerment Coach and Dare to Lead Facilitator. She practices through her company Erdahl Coaching. www.erdahlcoaching.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/guest-columnists/when-did-cruelty-become-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When did cruelty become entertainment?
- FITEQ sends delegation to Host City 2022 in Glasgow
- All eyes are on Biden and Xi ahead of superpower showdown at G-20 summit
- Hollywood learns it’s hard trying to be Netflix
- PTI Chairman Imran Khan no longer blames US for ousting – Pakistan
- Narendra Modi and Congress pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday : The Tribune India
- 16 St. Ignatius Prep Hockey Players Injured When Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Their Bus, Spinning On Way To Tournament
- Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Stock Quotes, November 14 Stock Market News Updates
- Anthony Albanese says it’s time again for the G20 to save the world
- From Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan to Deepika Padukone
- UK Town Launches Pavement That Generates Lexis When You Walk
- Crafting Holiday Cheer | Entertainment