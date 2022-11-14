When did cruelty become entertainment?

I grew up in a house where the saying was Do unto others as you would have them do to you. It sounds quaint and very old-fashioned these days, but the reality is that there were limits in how we treated each other. There was an expectation at home, in schools, and in the workplace that we, as a civilized society, uphold standards of courtesy, civility, and kindness toward one another. There has always been what is called the bully. The person who makes fun of someone who has had trouble defending themselves. But over the past few years, this style of cruelty has reached a level that I have never seen in my life.

When reality TV started in the late 1950s, it was around celebrities on shows such as Whats My Line? It was benign fun and a glimpse into the world of the rich and famous. Fast forward 50 years and the reality shows of the past 20 years have catapulted us into an arena of unhealthy competitiveness, voyeurism and witnessing a verbal cruelty that glorifies our darkest nature.

It feeds on our involuntary comparison of our own lives to those of our favorite people to watch on television. It can leave us feeling not good enough, physically, emotionally, and financially.

Then between social media, where again 24/7 we can watch video based not on our own desires to work on ourselves from a place of healthy empowerment, but on a comparison of never being able to be like them.

But something happened in the comparison world that I didn’t see coming. There is now a level of cruelty that has become entertainment. People make fun of others both privately and publicly in a cringe-worthy way. That double take of I just heard that, right? I found myself using the term Emotional Whiplash. It is a term that describes a feeling that in a flash we are hit by a mean or cruel situation or comment or action that we did not see coming.

As a life and empowerment coach, I work in the area of ​​language. One of the first things I learned during my training was that language is the precursor to action. It is language that allows us to communicate the emotions and physical sensations we feel. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Although a cruel comment leaves no visible physical damage, that does not mean that there are no black and blue marks on the soul. The real darkness that follows this statement is often the shame felt afterwards. For the reality of what we have just been charged with, this form of emotional and spiritual cruelty was simply too difficult to recognize.

It is hoped that the person uttering the cruel remark or action will feel the embarrassment and shame of such an act. A certain unease that this is not how we treat ourselves in a civilized society. Yet shame is often owned by the person for whom it was intended. Part of my training over the past 10 years has been with a woman named Bren Brown. Through her Rising Strong and Dare to Lead program, she brought the realms of shame and vulnerability into the mainstream of our culture. She taught us through our own shields of shame, either we move on, we walk away, or we stand in our shame.

There are six ways we deal with our feelings of shame and inadequacies from his book Dare to Lead.

Storage: I keep stifling the pain tightly until finally the wisest part of me-my body decides enough is enough.

Top Center: I can’t move forward or backward. If I acknowledge my pain or my fear, it will be too much.

Umbridge: If I’m just being too accommodating, saying yes when I mean no, things will be better.

Chandlering: If I push it that far, there’s no way it’ll surface.

Numbness: I do whatever it takes not to feel the pain.

Bouncing Hurt: Using anger, blame, and avoidance when getting too close to emotion.

When someone is cruel to another person, it often results in an unloading of their own feelings of inadequacy. We try to blame others for our mistakes because it makes us feel in control. But Brown says Here’s what we know from the research, blame is simply the dumping of discomfort and pain. It has an inverse relationship with responsibility. Blame is a way to release fear and anger.

So what is the solution? The first step may need to come from the person on the other end of the cruel comments bringing responsibility into the conversation. It means putting courage over comfort. It means observing ourselves as we slip into one of six ways to react to our feelings of vulnerability and shame. This means calling the person who was being cruel and letting them know how their comment made us feel. It’s having the courage to say, I’d like to talk about it. This may not often feel safe. It might seem easier to walk away. But the reality is that we pay the price for cruelty, as individuals, families, teams and society.

Responsibility can take courage. Healing at someone else’s expense is never OK. It is never okay to mock or humiliate another person for fun. Cruelty is never entertainment. I believe we are better than that. It takes vulnerability to challenge someone who is mean. It takes clarity from a place of grounded trust to say: did you just hear what you just said? It takes a level of courage to say, help me understand why you would tell me this. Learning to save space for another person to mess up is never easy, but it’s a start. Only silence allows this way of being to become acceptable. And cruelty has never been and never will be acceptable.

Roxanne Erdahl PCC is a Certified Empowerment Coach and Dare to Lead Facilitator. She practices through her company Erdahl Coaching. www.erdahlcoaching.com