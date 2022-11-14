China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities – Reuters







World China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers in Beijing and other cities The number of daily cases in China rose from 11,950 on November 11



November 13, 2022



1:51 p.m.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in the capital Beijing, as well as manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions aimed at controlling outbreaks. The number of daily cases in China rose from 11,950 on November 11, the National Health Commission (NHC) announced on Sunday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 14,761 new local cases, down from 11,803 the previous day. The capital Beijing reported a record 235 new daily cases, down from 116 the day before, local government data showed. Guangzhou, with a population of nearly 19 million, reported 3,653 new locally transmitted cases, also a historic high. That was up from 3,180 cases the day before. Zhengzhou city in Henan province, home to Apple supplier Foxconn’s factory (2317.TW), reported a record 2,642 daily new cases. Foxconn said it aimed to resume full production in the second half of November after operations were halted due to COVID prevention measures. The records also come as state media reported that work to remove “pop-up windows” on smartphone health apps that prevent people from entering or re-entering Beijing is “underway” and in effect across the country. many places. The health app requires a negative PCR test to allow unrestricted mobility. On Friday, the NHC announced a series of changes to COVID restrictions in China, easing some measures on travel, quarantine and business closures. The NHC said in a statement on Sunday that the COVID prevention and control situation remained “severe and complex.” “It is necessary to maintain strategic direction and scientifically and accurately do the work of epidemic prevention and control,” he said.

