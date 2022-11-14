Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi Attend Rakesh Kumar Prayer Meeting | Bollywood

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended late filmmaker Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meeting in Andheri, Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, the filmmaker died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was in his 80s.

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan left the prayer meeting in separate cars. Shabana Azmi was also spotted upon her arrival.

Rakesh Kumar served as assistant director on Prakash Mehra’s blockbuster Zanjeer in 1973 before moving into directing with Khoon Pasina in 1977. His film credits also include films such as Commander, Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara and Suryavanshi. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Rakesh Kumar was known for directing movies like Mr Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana all starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor recently blogged about his reluctance to attend his final rites. No, I’ll hesitate to go to his funeral…because I can’t stand the sight of an inert Rakesh! You brought many of us to the fore with your innovative ideas for the story and the film, Rakesh, and you will always be remembered, he wrote in his blog.

He mentioned how he went from film to film and added: “One by one they all leave… But some like Rakesh leave a mark that is hard to remove or forget… his sense of storyline and from directing, writing and performing on the spur of the moment and the fun moments on location during Nattu and Yaarana.. his total faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the freedom to skip sets on an odd day, just to be able to spend some time relaxing and having fun and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and mirth…”