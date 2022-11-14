Dave Chappelle on Kanye West in Monologue – Hollywood Life









Dave Chappelle, 49 years old, addressed directly Kanye West when he animated Saturday Night Live for the third time, on November 12. with a prepared statement. I wanted to read a statement I had prepared: I renounce anti-Semitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy time, he told the audience. He then added that he had never heard of anyone doing good after he used the phrase the Jews in a sentence as he continued to blast rapper Flashing Lights. I've been doing this for 35 years. Two words in English you should never say The and Jews. Nobody does good after saying that, he said. The comedian added his thoughts on Yes' current mental state. I don't think Kanye is crazy, he might not be fine, he reasoned. I've been to Hollywood, that's exactly what I've seen. That's a lot of Jews. As many. There are a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri, that doesn't mean they run the place. You could go out to Hollywood and you could start connecting some kind of lines and you could embrace the illusion that Jews run show business. It's not a crazy thing to think about, but it's a crazy thing to say out loud, he said. There was controversy over hosting Dave SNL this weekend, due to backlash over transphobic comments he made in his 2021 Netflix special The closest what he did not address on the November 12 episode. Page Six reported on Wednesday November 9 that several SNL the writers were boycotting the show because of Dave. They won't be doing the show, source says Page 6 on writers. They noted that all SNL cast, which includes Molly Kearney the first non-binary actor, were doing the show.



Daves’ rep denied reports of a boycott Page 6. The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it. Dave is looking to have fun, the rep said. Daves hosting the gig comes six months after the comedian was attacked during his Netflix is ​​a joke show at the Hollywood Bowl. A man, later identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, by the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly knocked Chappelle to the ground while holding a replica gun that could eject a knife blade. Lee was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office ultimately decided not to prosecute Lee for the incident. Related link Related: Black Star: 5 things to know about the rap duo reuniting to perform on SNL this week

