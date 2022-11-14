Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs | Entertainment





DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMA. Swift, who led the nominations with Harry Styles with seven plays, walked away with four wins for Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Long Form Video. Currently topping the charts with Anti-Hero from her record breaking new album Midnights, Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Düsseldorf to collect her spoils, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night, she said the fans were the only reason this was happening to me. David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the show with their hit collaboration Im Good (Blue), a track that almost didn’t get released. Rexha explained on the mat that we had no idea it was going to explode and go so viral on TikTok. And here we perform it and get nominated for Best Collaboration. Hot on their toes, Muse returned to the EMAs for a fiery performance by ‘Will of the People’, which went on to win Best Rock Group. They dedicated their award to the Ukrainian people and Iranian women. This year, the show was hosted by newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Ora didn’t disappoint with a host of outfit changes and Waititi joked that he was channeling his inner popstar. An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of awards for Best Song, ‘Super Freaky Girl’ and Best Hip Hop. Styles, who is currently touring the United States, won the award for Best Live. After their Eurovision win in May, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra gave one of the most powerful and moving performances of the night, turning the auditorium blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Speaking on the red carpet, singer Oleg Psyuk explained that with their newfound fame they could support and bring awareness to the plight of the Ukrainian people. It is important for us to be a voice of Ukraine, to have the opportunity to be everywhere in the world, to play and to say about Ukraine, to say about the war, to talk about our culture , a culture that fights against war. British rapper Stormzy performed the ballad Fire Babe, released this week from his highly anticipated third album This is What I Mean. OneRepublic performed their song Top Gun: Maverick I Ain’t Worried’, with a special intro video from the man himself, Tom Cruise, which they said wasn’t easy to get. Other performers on the night included Ava Max who shone in a giant diamond singing Million Dollar Baby and Tate McRae who performed a medley of her hits, shes all i wanna be and uh oh. Voted for by fans, 17 gender-neutral categories were announced during the evening. The show, broadcast from the PSD Bank Dome, will air in more than 170 countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

